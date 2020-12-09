Marilyn June Murphy, 78, of North Platte, died Dec. 6, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Marilyn was born June 11, 1942, to Cecil and Maude (Staples) McKenney in North Platte, where she grew up. She graduated from North Platte High School and then worked at the Greyhound Bus Depot. On Dec. 26, 1964, Marilyn married Curtis Thomas Murphy in North Platte. Since Curtis was in the Air Force, Marilyn lived with family in town and Detroit. After Curtis was discharged, they moved to Oregon, living in Portland and then Milwaukie. Marilyn worked for Precision Cast Plastic Parts for 24 years and then enjoyed being a housewife. She returned to North Platte in 2019 to be closer to family. Marilyn loved being around family and enjoyed playing games and was a collector of toy memorabilia. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and her husband, Frances and Raymond Barnett; brothers, Robert and Donald McKenney; and brother-in-law, Harry Sims. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Jim (Pam) McKenney and sister, Harriett Sims, all of North Platte; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2020.