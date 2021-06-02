Marilyn Jean Nelson, 71, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away May 29, 2021. Marilyn was born March 5, 1950, in North Platte, to Allen and Leitha Scott. She grew up in North Platte and received her education at North Platte High School. She was united in marriage to Gary Nelson on July 12, 1969, at the Chapel of the Lake near Lexington. The couple lived in Kearney; Altus, Oklahoma; Comox, B.C. Canada; Lincoln; Lexington; Seward; Umatilla, Florida, and Cleburne, Texas. Marilyn had numerous jobs but was most proud of being the No. 1 Avon lady in her district for 15 years. She attained the highest club in Avon by selling $65,000 per year of Avon products. She received many awards for her sales and made lifelong friends with her customers. She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Umatilla. She enjoyed walking, traveling, making crafts, shopping and making jewelry. She was most proud of and loved spending time with her two sons and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Nelson Jr.; her parents; two sisters; and one brother. Survivors include her husband, Gary Nelson; son, Richard Nelson; daughter-in-law, Rachele Nelson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery with McKayla Nelson, Gary Nelson III, Avery Nelson, Dagon Nelson and Jacob Nelson serving as pallbearers.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2021.