I was sorry to hear of Mrs. P's passing when I received her obituary from Doug Petersen in the mail. I had actually reconnected with her in the last couple of years and we had had several great conversations on the phone. I got a birthday card in 2021 with some of her beautiful artwork on display.



Although her life was one of many well-deserved awards and accolades, I noticed one that was missing. "Stand-in Mother." You see, my own mother passed of cancer the May before my freshman year at Midland. I did have the chance to tell Mrs. P how important her interest in my life and her steady counsel had helped keep me from going over the edge during that tumultuous and challenging time.



Mrs. P was someone God used to keep me pushing in the right direction in life, which I am now immensely enjoying as a grandfather 10 times over. Rest in Peace Mrs. P. You deserve it as much as anyone I've ever known!

Paul Rehm Student January 28, 2022