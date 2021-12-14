Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn A. Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
Dr. Marilyn A. Whitney Peterson, 88, of Cozad, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Marilyn, the daughter of Claude and Esther (Soderholm) Whitney of Funk, was born July 22, 1933. She completed her elementary education at Shetler School, Litchfield, and graduated from Loup City High School in 1951. Her activities included class officer, pep club, choir, band, triple trio, sextet, clarinet quartette, accompanist, student librarian, FFA princess and member of the newspaper and yearbook staffs. She was president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She enrolled at Kearney State College, where she majored in English, with minors in art and music and additional studies in journalism. She was inducted into the following honoraria's: Art-Kappa Pi, Education-Kappa Delta Pi, English-Sigma Tau Delta, Xi Phi-Mortar Board and Music-Delta Omicron as a charter member and receiving the Senior Honor Pin for the highest GPA. She was a member of Zeta Chi Alpha Sorority, the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Kearney State Concert and Marching Band, Madrigal Singers, Choraleers, Acapella Choir, girl's glee, soloist, Student Union Activities Council, charter member, the Antelope newspaper staff and the Blue and Gold yearbook staff. Highlighting her senior year was being chosen as a Homecoming Queen Attendant, and along with her boyfriend, Dick, they portrayed the typical 1905 couple during the 50th anniversary of the college, with her designing the official cover for the booklet. Following graduation in 1955, she accepted her first teaching contact in Gothenburg. She and her college sweetheart, Dick Peterson, were engaged, with their wedding held at the First United Methodist Church, Kearney, on June 17, 1956. She taught at Kearney Junior High School, Cozad, Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Eustis, completing her master's degree, studying under the auspices of the Ford Foundation. Additional studies were at the University of Albuquerque; St. Edwards University, Austin, Texas; University of Hawaii; major media centers in Europe, and the University of Nebraska, where she was a faculty member at the Nebraska Scholars Institute. In 1964, she began her career as assistant professor of journalism and English at Midland Lutheran College, Fremont. She was promoted to associate professor, and was granted professor emeritus status upon retirement. She was proud of her students, garnering the top awards in the nation. Her leadership included National Delegate, First Amendment Congress, and two national boards of directors, i.e., Society for Collegiate Journalism and College Media Advisers. Awards include The Outstanding Young Woman From Nebraska, 1970; Outstanding Alumni Award, Kearney State College; National Journalism Hall of Fame, Collegiate and University Advisers; Citation from the State of Nebraska; Distinguished Newspaper Adviser, Distinguished Yearbook Adviser, Distinguished Multi-Media Adviser; Journalism Gold Key, Columbia Scholastic Press Association; the Collegiate Newspaper Hall of Fame; All American Adviser in the Nation; Lifetime Membership, College Media Advisers. She served on the State Board of Directors, charter member, Nebraska Collegiate Media Association, receiving the Leadership Award, plus other citations including the Friend of Journalism Award, Nebraska High School Press Association; The Midland Journalism Award of Distinction and The Midland All American Award. She was named to the Zimmerman Distinguished Professorship Chair, Midland Lutheran College; received the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, Midland; honored by the Midland Trustees, 1985, with a Resolution of Commendation, Journalism; served as the Midland Aksarben Ball Higher Education Representative; elected as Midland Faculty Chairperson, and was honored by Drs. Ruth and Rupert Dunklau, with the establishment of the Marilyn Ann Peterson Journalism Program Endowment. She served on the Board of Directors, Nebraska Humanities Council and the Lied Center, and the Advisory Council for Nebraska Public Broadcasting (NET). She was chairperson of the Board of Directors, Cozad Community Hospital; secretary, Cozad Hospital Foundation; and member of Advisory Council for Central Plains Home Health and Hospice. She was inducted into the Cozad Healthcare Hall of Fame, 2014. She has served as chairperson for three National Smithsonian Exhibits in Cozad; president, P.E.O., Chapter CO; receiving the Cozad Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award in 1996, and was Grand Marshal at the annual Hay Days Parade. Because of her Smithsonian leadership, she attended the National Endowment for the Humanities Conference, Washington, D.C., participating in a television documentary. She also worked with author Bob Greene on the North Platte Canteen story, "Once Upon A Town," related to the Smithsonian Exhibit, "Produce for Victory," reflective of World War II. Additional leadership roles included President of the following: Delta Kappa Gamma, National Teacher Honorary; Altrusa International; American Association of University Women and Midland Women. The Cozad Community, under the auspices of the 100th Meridian Museum, established the Dick and Marilyn Second-Mile Volunteerism Scholarship, given to a Cozad High School Senior annually. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Loup City, with her serving as lay delegate to annual conference, plus serving on various commissions and committees, teaching Sunday school and Bible school, and president of United Methodist Women, plus circles. She has authored and had published books, poetry, short stories, historical tributes, newspaper and magazine articles, plus having her art work juried and shown in a national exhibit. She is listed in several "Who's Who" publications. Her favorite times have been playing the piano by ear for church, various organizations and events. She also celebrated special days by creating unique theme parties for family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Wilson Public Library. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; brother, Winston; baby brother; sister-in-law, Louise Whitney; brother-in-law, Jerry Decker; nephew, Lanford; half-sister, Virginia Whitney Rosenbloom; and her daughter, Martha. Survivors include her sister, Carol Whitney Decker of Modesto, California; sister-in-law, Beverly Whitney Grant, and her husband Kenneth of Pasadena, California; nieces and nephews, Lindell (Beth) Whitney of Aurora, Colorado, Leyden Whitney of Northglenn, Colorado, Kelly Decker of Kearney, Shelly Decker of Los Angeles; John (Kathy) Rosenbloom and his sister Leslie of Boulder, Colorado; and special cousins Joanne Nelson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Art (Debbie) Soderholm of Johnston, Iowa. Additional family members are Doug (Brenda Grant) Peterson, Rod (Debbie) Miller and Pam Peterson, all of North Platte; Barbara Gigax and Blake (Mary) Gigax of Hayes Center; Maggie Gigax of Jacksonville, Florida, Jane Peterson of Irving, Texas, Mitchell (Lisa) Peterson of Denver, Jon (Jenith) Peterson of Plano, Texas, and Amy Jo Croteau of Stephensville, Texas; many extended family members; special friends, Midland students Jack (Karen) Gubbins of Chicago and Joe (Pat) Onstott of Boston, plus 100s more, spanning 40 years of teaching. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Visitation with family present will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Dec
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Cozad United Methodist Church
NE
Dec
16
Burial
9:00a.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I was sorry to hear of Mrs. P's passing when I received her obituary from Doug Petersen in the mail. I had actually reconnected with her in the last couple of years and we had had several great conversations on the phone. I got a birthday card in 2021 with some of her beautiful artwork on display.

Although her life was one of many well-deserved awards and accolades, I noticed one that was missing. "Stand-in Mother." You see, my own mother passed of cancer the May before my freshman year at Midland. I did have the chance to tell Mrs. P how important her interest in my life and her steady counsel had helped keep me from going over the edge during that tumultuous and challenging time.

Mrs. P was someone God used to keep me pushing in the right direction in life, which I am now immensely enjoying as a grandfather 10 times over. Rest in Peace Mrs. P. You deserve it as much as anyone I've ever known!
Paul Rehm
Student
January 28, 2022
Marilyn was my roommate for two years, our sophomore and junior years, at then Kearney State College. She was always a dedicated student and a very talented musician, writer, and artist. She gave of her time and energies to many activities, and we enjoyed many times together not only as roommates and sorority sisters, but in a number of honorary fraternities. As a fellow Zeta Chi Alpha sorority sister, we had mutual interests and friends. Marilyn had a desire to succeed, and a determination and drive to excel in whatever she might undertake. I never knew her to fall short of her expectations and the expectations of others. When there was something to be done, whether it was a project, an assignment, or a social activity, Marilyn's time, energies, focus and expertise guaranteed success. She was a fine Christian person and a great roommate. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family.
JoAnne Coufal
Friend
December 23, 2021
Marilyn was truly "one of a kind" and she will be missed. We had ties through the Holdrege area as well as Midland. She was an outstanding hostess! I enjoyed our visits recently when we would be in Cozad. So many memories of times together in professional and social settings. Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.
Nancy Harms
Friend
December 18, 2021
Rest In Peace my dear friend! I learned so much from you during those Thursday coffee chats. “Why aren’t you using your good china for everyday. Enjoy it-what are you saving it for?” would be one of many great advices she gave. Your kindness reached so many and we all will miss that. You are where you need to be now, reunited with Dick enjoying the Christmas season.
My condolences to Marilyn’s family
Laurie Morse
Friend
December 18, 2021
My condolences to Mrs. P's family, friends and all the others she touched before, during and after her teaching career. A true legend, mentor, professional and, most importantly, a friend. She kept encouraging me to continue my studies at Midland when I needed it most - during my first couple of years. Rest well, Mrs. P. You will be missed.
Scott Strenger
Student
December 17, 2021
To the Family of Marilyn Peterson Please accept our sincere condolences on behalf of Mortar Board. Marilyn was a loyal life member and supporter. We were proud of her accomplishments in life, as we know her chapter at The University of Nebraska at Kearney was. She brought honor to us all, and she will be missed. With sincere sympathy, Kristen Freeman Fox, PhD Executive Director
Kirsten Freeman Fox, PhD
Other
December 17, 2021
Mrs P was truly my mentor! Whatever success I’ve had I attribute it to her. I am devastated that due to family commitments, I’m unable to attend the services. I shall never forget ham balls and cream puffs. She was one grand lady, and I count myself lucky to call her a friend as well! I shall be sending a memorial to the library as well.
Doyle Schwaninger
Friend
December 15, 2021
Marilyn was a true blessing in lives of countless students, especially young women such as my high school journalism teacher and me. She continued her zest for life and all ways to share it after her retirement. Rest in peace.
Sharon Brooks
Friend
December 15, 2021
Remembering a dear friend, mentor and college journalism professor. You taught us well, influenced the lives of so many and enjoyed a life well-lived. I learned so much from you. Aloha!
Val Green
December 15, 2021
Was a colleague of Marilyn's at MLC. Great friends with Dick, also. Wanted to record her history of Midland before I left, but never got the chance. So sad that MLC did away with journalism. Loved your definition of the word "nice." Know that Midland is less without both of you. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
Friend
December 14, 2021
Rest easy, Mrs. P. Enjoyed all of our conversations about life. Won't say they were "nice."(lol) Dick was always a good friend. Midland began retreating the day you left. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg A Kupfer
Work
December 14, 2021
Rest in Peace Marilyn
Larry Patterson
December 13, 2021
Marilyn believed in me to appoint me edit-in chief of The Midland even though I had little experience and used some rather unconventional methods. She was an inspirational teacher whose life lessons I have never forgotten. Ron Youngerman Class of 73
Ron Youngerman
Friend
December 13, 2021
Even though I had always wanted to be a teacher, she definitely inspired me to become one. I feel so honored that she was one of my teachers in high school and later on a good friend! Heaven has been definitely enriched by Marilyn's presence! We will all miss her!
Connie Hanna Gengenbach
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results