Marilyn J. Reitz, 91, of North Platte, passed away on March 24, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on March 31, 1930, to Harold and Blanche Yvonne (Reason) Hanneman in Beatrice. Marilyn and her family lived in Lincoln and she graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. While working at the VA hospital, she met her future husband, Richard Reitz. The couple married in November 1954. They lived in Omaha before moving to Alliance. They moved to North Platte after a couple of years and Marilyn worked for Dr. Bernie Taylor, OBGYN. She then worked as a school nurse for North Platte Public Schools until she retired. Marilyn belonged to the First Christian Church. She was fiercely independent and very sharp. Marilyn enjoyed quilting, making beautiful quilts and many clothes. She loved Nebraska football and volleyball, enjoyed doing puzzles and was an avid dog lover. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Yvonne; her husband, Richard; and her sister, Judy Wendorff. Survivors include children, Dan (Christina) Reitz of Wasilla, Alaska, and Susan (David) O'Neil of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Erick Reitz, Alicia Reitz, Nikolai Reitz, Amy (Elliott) Dudley, Ariel O'Neil and Sean (Tori) O'Neil; great-grandchildren, Clara Dudley and Colette Dudley; beloved dog, Max; and several other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2022.