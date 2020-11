I will miss you Aunt Marg.. you were a beautiful person and I am proud to be related to you by marriage... may God be a comfort at this time to all of us who loved you left behind to join Grandma and Kenny in paradise. I wish I could be there at your service to say goodbye, working commitments for me and Kenny D are keeping us home but I am sending Lynn "HoneyLynn" for all of us. God Bless You!!

Eric Schweers Family November 1, 2020