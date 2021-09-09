Marjorie Carol "Margie" Thompson, 84, of North Platte, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 29, 2021. Margie was born June 1, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, to Arthur and Elma (Sears) Bode. Margie then moved to California with her family where she met the love of her life, Ronald "RK" Thompson. Ron and Margie were united in marriage on Oct. 31, 1954, in Yuma, Arizona. To this union, two daughters were born, Deborah Kay and Sheryl Lou. In May 1971, Ron and Margie moved their family to North Platte. Margie's favorite activities included being with her family and eating. She always loved having Sunday dinner and holidays. Margie was a homemaker and took great pride in her garden and flower beds. Margie was an active member of Bethel Evangelical Church, Widow's Club, Federated Garden Club and National Garden Club. Margie loved her roses, painting, ceramics and Jesus. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "RK" Thompson; daughter, Sheryl Bryant; parents, Arthur and Elma Bode; brother Arthur (Nonie) Bode; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marvin and Louella Thompson; sons-in-law, James Bryant and David Garrick; sisters-in-law, Sue Thompson and Jean (Don) Cleveland; brother-in-law, Jack Thompson. Survivors include daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Holm; grandchildren, James (Dawna) Bryant III, Drew (Julie) Holm, Lindsay (Levi) Caudy, Mindi Holm, Jason Bryant and Jeffrey Bryant; great-grandchildren, Conner (Bailee), Treven, Evan, Jaycee, Ian, Kinlee, Ibaleen, Barrett, Bode, Aroque, Andrew, Addysen, CJ, Shady, and Sonny; brother, Larry (Teena) Bode; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hoban; brother-in-law, Larry Thompson; and numerous other family members and many friends. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Bethel Evangelical Church in North Platte with Pastor Geoff Safford officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2021.