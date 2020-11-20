Menu
Marjorie Wilson
1931 - 2020
March 27, 1931
November 19, 2020
Marjorie Wilson, 89, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, in Omaha, at the Parsons House. She was born to William and Maude (Beardsley) Munsgard on March 27, 1931, and raised in Arnold. She and her late husband, John, owned Wilson Flying Service for many years in Lexington. They moved to Lexington in 1967 and enjoyed being an active part of the community. Marjorie is survived by sons, Mike (Jan) Wilson and Dan (Cheryl) Wilson, and all of their families. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Nov
24
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
25
2:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
, Maxwell, Nebraska
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
Kevin Wilson
November 20, 2020