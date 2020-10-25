Menu
Mark E. Roth
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1955
DIED
October 24, 2020
Mark E. Roth, 65, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Seward to Ervin and Margaret (Tucker) Roth. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Roth; and son, Jason Roth. Mark is survived by his wife, Janice of North Platte; sons, Christopher (Kerry) Roth of North Platte, Michael (Terra) Roth of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jeromy (Angela) Roth of Kodak, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Roth of Garland, Pat (Rod) Luft of Lincoln, Rod (Karen) Roth of Lincoln and Deb Roth of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the North Platte City Cemetery with Pastor Doug Lee officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Janis & family, I am heartbroken to hear of Marks passing. I will always remember him as a kind person with a huge heart. He was a great friend and I will miss him. Please let me know if you need anything. Much love, Kim Oltman
Kim Oltman
Friend
October 26, 2020
Janice ... I am so sorry for your loss. Miss seeing everybody this year with no inside church. I will be praying for you and also the repose of Mark. God's blessing upon all of you.
Ruby Coleman
Friend
October 25, 2020