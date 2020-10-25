Mark E. Roth, 65, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Seward to Ervin and Margaret (Tucker) Roth. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Roth; and son, Jason Roth. Mark is survived by his wife, Janice of North Platte; sons, Christopher (Kerry) Roth of North Platte, Michael (Terra) Roth of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jeromy (Angela) Roth of Kodak, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Roth of Garland, Pat (Rod) Luft of Lincoln, Rod (Karen) Roth of Lincoln and Deb Roth of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the North Platte City Cemetery with Pastor Doug Lee officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.