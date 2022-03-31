Mark Fattig, 70, of South Dakota, formerly of Brady, passed away on March 25, 2022. He was born on Dec. 16, 1951, in Alliance, to Dale and Marian (Hoaglund) Fattig. Growing up, Mark loved hunting, fishing, and working with hunting dogs. Mark earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree in psychology from Fort Hays State University. In college, Mark was known for his hilarious sense of humor and profound intellect. He enjoyed frequent debates about psychology with university faculty. After graduation, Mark worked as a psychologist and ran a private business selling finished hunting dogs, traveling as far as New Mexico to deliver a finished bear-hunting dog. Later Mark transitioned to working as a product specialist for Cabela's, which he enjoyed for many years. Mark loved to grill, and he became very interested in smoked meats towards the end of his life. He generously shared them with friends, family and neighbors. Mark is survived by his former wife, Mary (Woitaszewski) Fattig; daughter, Elissa (Jon) Heibel; son, Edwin Fattig; two grandchildren, Steven and Cara Heibel; two brothers, Roger (Melanie) Fattig and Bruce (Ann) Fattig; and three sisters, Susan (John) Grasser, Sharon Johnson and Carol (Barry) Rich. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, at the Gaslin Cemetery, near Brady.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2022.