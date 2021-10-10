Menu
Marvin John Eide
Marvin John Eide, 74, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, in Omaha, UNMC. Marvin was born on Dec. 4, 1946, to Marvin and Peggy (Winker) Eide in Oldham, South Dakota. Marvin graduated from Oldham High School, and then attended Dakota State University, Madison, South Dakota, graduating with his bachelor's degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Bickett, on Aug. 19, 1966. To this union, four children were born: Travis, Laura, Jay and Carrie. Their family lived in Mitchell, South Dakota, before moving to North Platte in 1976 when Marvin went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad for a few years. Marvin then worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Sutherland, retiring after 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, fishing, camping, hunting, was a Husker fan and was always on his phone playing games. Marvin was a member of the American Legion and attended the Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Peggy Eide; his wife, Donna; and his sister, Barbara Kinney. Marvin is survived by his children, Travis Eide of Grand Island, Laura Dilley of Omaha, Jay (Angela) Eide of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carrie Simmerman of Sutherland; grandchildren, Rhianna, Jacqueline and Tanner Eide, Chris, Ryan and Evan Dilley and Dalton, Alex and Shane Simmerman; sisters, Deanna Felsberg, Susan Boldt and Arelen (John) Poncelet; brother, Roger (Katie) Eide; several nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Following the service, there will be a reception at the RV Park where Marvin lived. Please come and share your memories of Marvin with his family and friends at the Lincoln Highway RV Park, 4684 W. Highway 30, North Platte. Private family burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Oct
15
Vigil
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Oct
16
Memorial Gathering
Lincoln Highway RV Park
4684 W. Highway 30, North Platte, NE
Oct
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Oct
18
Burial
10:00a.m.
Private Family Service - Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great Father and Husband. We will miss him. He was a joy to our families.
Deanna Felsburg
Sister
October 15, 2021
sorry to the eide family. marv was a good dude. lot of fun times at 5th and washington
doug malsbury
Friend
October 13, 2021
Dear Eide family,

I have so many fond memories of your father. He was one of the nicest people I have ever been around and I am so glad he is one of the people who helped raise so many of us. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Peace,
Kevin and Jen Fuller and family
Kevin Fuller
Friend
October 10, 2021
So sad to read of Marvin's death. He and his family were such special people ! May God hold his family in His Loving arms and comfort them.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
Other
October 10, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Father! I haven’t seen or busted in many Years. Your mother and I were classmates so I want to send you my thoughts and Prayers.
Jerome (Jerry) Field
Friend
October 9, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Marvins passing. In our daily prayers
Tim,Patsy Dilley
Friend
October 6, 2021
