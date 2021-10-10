Marvin John Eide, 74, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, in Omaha, UNMC. Marvin was born on Dec. 4, 1946, to Marvin and Peggy (Winker) Eide in Oldham, South Dakota. Marvin graduated from Oldham High School, and then attended Dakota State University, Madison, South Dakota, graduating with his bachelor's degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Bickett, on Aug. 19, 1966. To this union, four children were born: Travis, Laura, Jay and Carrie. Their family lived in Mitchell, South Dakota, before moving to North Platte in 1976 when Marvin went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad for a few years. Marvin then worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Sutherland, retiring after 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, fishing, camping, hunting, was a Husker fan and was always on his phone playing games. Marvin was a member of the American Legion and attended the Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Peggy Eide; his wife, Donna; and his sister, Barbara Kinney. Marvin is survived by his children, Travis Eide of Grand Island, Laura Dilley of Omaha, Jay (Angela) Eide of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carrie Simmerman of Sutherland; grandchildren, Rhianna, Jacqueline and Tanner Eide, Chris, Ryan and Evan Dilley and Dalton, Alex and Shane Simmerman; sisters, Deanna Felsberg, Susan Boldt and Arelen (John) Poncelet; brother, Roger (Katie) Eide; several nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Following the service, there will be a reception at the RV Park where Marvin lived. Please come and share your memories of Marvin with his family and friends at the Lincoln Highway RV Park, 4684 W. Highway 30, North Platte. Private family burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2021.