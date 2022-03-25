Marvin Leroy "Marv" Halley, 77, went to heaven on March 22, 2022. Marv was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Stockville, to Gerald and Lucett Halley. A farmer since birth, driving a tractor, roping and riding was second nature. He loved working with horses and livestock and even when "retired" could be found most Saturdays working a farm or estate auction. After his high school graduation from Curtis in 1962, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the 27th Maintenance Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Marv always joked that the military issued him a uniform, a pair of boots and a wife. Her name was Private Beverly Thomas and they were married at Fort Meade, Maryland, in 1964. Marv was a proud and dedicated veteran and made strides in supporting fellow veterans in the area. Marv and Bev made their home in Gothenburg for over 20 years while raising three children. Marv and Bev were a devoted couple, and he made it known that he adored his wife. Marv worked at Ruan Leasing and later at the Gothenburg Housing Authority. After their children graduated, they relocated near Farnam to an acreage with a few "adopted" horses and donkeys from auctions he attended. In 2015, they moved to North Platte to enjoy city life. Marv was active in the American Legion where he was honored to serve as commander. He was also a member of the Farnam Volunteer Fire Department, Lions Club and the VFW. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. The ultimate "go-to" guy, Marv could fix just about anything. He loved to fish, camp and build anything that could be sketched out on a dinner napkin. Everyone who knew Marv knows he always had a story, advice and a smile to share over coffee or cards. He loved his children but always wished his grandkids would have arrived first. He was the proudest Grandpa at every school event. Grandpa Marv was known by all as making the world's best pancakes, served for breakfast, lunch or supper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Lucett Halley; a sister, Thelma Carpenter; and grandson, Aiden Solon. Marv is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly; children, Ron (Carol) Halley, Rick Halley and Tammy (Sage) Solon; two sisters, Peggy Halley and Ellen Perkins; grandchildren, Kim (Pete) Younger, Kendra (Nate) Elmshauser, Mariah Halley and Andrew Solon; great-grandchildren, Aileah, Caleb, Samuel and Bethany Younger. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at the Farnam School with Pastor Greg Boller officiating. Interment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with family present is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2022.