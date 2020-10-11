Marvin Wesley Woodring Marvin Wesley Woodring passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. He was 91 years old. Marvin Wesley Woodring was born on April 2, 1929, to Clarence and Grace (Wilson) Woodring on the family farm along the Medicine Creek outside of Stockville. He was the oldest of the Woodring children. He was followed by two sisters, Merna in 1930 and Marilyn in 1932. They rode the family horse to school and had a great time on the banks of the creek. Marvin attended country schools both at District No. 76 and District No. 56 before graduating from Stockville High School. He was a true farm kid, riding horses, helping with chores and getting his hands dirty fixing things, which helped him out for years to come. He married Barbara Nutt on Jan. 14, 1951, in Curtis at the Congregational Church. The couple made their home on a farm east of Stockville to raise their five children Donald Wesley, Lynda Jean, Dale Alan, Beverly Ann and Connie Jo. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 1, 1951, and was sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After basic training Marvin was sent to the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator and later a mechanic supervisor. His job was building tropical huts for the Chinese prisoners on an island off the coast of Korea. He was honorably discharged on April 1, 1953. When Marvin returned from the service they made their home on the farm along the creek which had been the home of many Woodring generations. In 1959 he was running the garage in Stockville until 1963 when he went to work for the Frontier County Road Department which would last the next 40 years retiring in the spring of 2003. The family moved to the Woodring family farm in 1964 and Marvin would remain there until 2018 when his health declined and he moved to Stockville to live with his son and daughter-in-law. Marvin enjoyed the time he spent fishing whenever and wherever he could. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper, his computer, camping, going to auctions and family gatherings. He was a member of the Historical Society in Curtis for many years. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Merna Schleeman and Marilyn Gugelman, who passed away two hours before Marvin, two brothers-in-law, Don Gugelman and Darwin Schleeman; six grandchildren, Keela, Jody, James Jr. Holmberg, Brenda, Phillip and Kolby Woodring; and one great-grandson, Blake Woodring. He is survived by his children, Donnie and Bonnie Woodring of Moorefield, Lynda and Phil Molzahn of Kennsington, Kansas, Dale and Sharlene Woodring of Stockville, Beverly and Gary Kreis of Grant and Connie Woodring of Media, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Stacey, Lisa, Amy, Jason, Sheila, Kyle, Kipp, Daphne and Shawn; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews Memorials may be given to the Stockville Congregational Church, 302 West Niagra, Stockville, NE 69042. To sign the online guest book, go to blasestrauser.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Stockville Fair Grounds with Pastor Brian Nicklas officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbor Cemetery, Stockville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.