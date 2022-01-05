Mary Ann Schwartz Pullmann, 88, was called to her heavenly home on Dec. 30, 2021, in Slinger, Wisconsin. Mary was born July 11, 1933, in Gurley to Louis and Marie Schwartz. She was brought to the Lord through Holy Baptism in 1933 at Salem Lutheran Church, Gurley. In 1952, she graduated from Chadron State Teachers College and taught grades 1st-8th in a small one-room schoolhouse for one year. In 1953, she married her pastor's son and the love of her life, Carl Pullmann, in Gurley. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage together and four children: Dwight Pullmann, Carla Pullmann Nuckols, Michael Pullmann and Monnie Anderson Hicks. During Carl's 52 years of active ministry, Mary served by his side in Neligh, Anoka, Minnesota, and North Platte. In 2021, Mary moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter Carla and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl. She is survived by their son, Dwight Pullmann of Rocklin, California, and son, Andrew (Rosie) and children, Cyrus, Sophia and Elora of Roseville, California; their daughter, Carla (Mark) Nuckols of Jackson, Wisconsin, and daughter Mariel Nuckols (Landon) Olp and children, Olivia, Lucy and Rose of Germantown, Wisconsin, son, Patrick (Kirsten) Nuckols and children, Kolben, Jonah and Clara of Pflugerville, Texas; son, Michael (Cheryl) Pullmann of Florence, South Carolina, daughter, Anja Pullmann (Antonio) Benevento, and children, Shiloh and Elisha of Florence, son, Eric (Cheyanne) Pullmann of Eldorado Hills, California, daughter, Heidi Pullmann (Jon) Lindley of Waco, Texas; and daughter, Monnie Anderson (Ron) Hicks of Brandon, Mississippi, daughter, Kristine Hicks (Darren) Sudberry, children, Kyle and Katie of Celina, Texas, daughter, Laurie Hicks (Kevin) Quinn, and children, Conor, Camryn and Taylor of Westchester, Pennsylvania, son Kevin (Dana)Hicks, and children Alyssa and Ava of Plainville, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and two dear sisters-in-law, Ellen Gilder and Marjorie Pullmann. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Graveside service will be in the summer of 2022 in North Platte. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Ps. 116:15



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2022.