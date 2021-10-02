Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Ed and family,
I was privileged to meet your wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt on one of Ed and Mary's many trips to Lincoln with their 6 horse hitch. She is the sweetest individual I have ever met. You are remembered in prayer and thought.
God Bless you all,
Jody Brott
Jody Brott
Friend
October 13, 2021
Ed & Anthony DeLuna and Ed Dailey,
My sincere condonences to you and your families. May God give you strength in the days ahead. Mary was a special lady and a true blue friend to me. We first met when she got hired at Nebraska Association of Farmworkers. We immediately hit if off. As time went by our friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship. We had many laughs, fun and good times. We were there for each other in our ups and downs in life! She always welcomed me into her home. I left and moved to Texas with my family. I remember that I didn't cry as deep in my heart I always felt she was near me. Everytime I called we reconnected and felt like I never left. I learned that in life we meet many people but few we can really count as friends and Mary was one of them. I am blessed to have had her in my life! I want to thank you for sharing her with me. I'm sad and heartbroken but know that she is at peace. We have another angel looking down at us!
Guadalupe Flores-Palomo
October 3, 2021
Ed & Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the loss of Mary Lou. May God Bless you and give you comfort with the memories of all the good years you had with her. She was a beautiful lady . Our deepest sympathy is with you. Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
October 1, 2021
Wonderful woman and we are glad to have known her. Prayers for family. Bill Dailey and family.