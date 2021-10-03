Ed & Anthony DeLuna and Ed Dailey, My sincere condonences to you and your families. May God give you strength in the days ahead. Mary was a special lady and a true blue friend to me. We first met when she got hired at Nebraska Association of Farmworkers. We immediately hit if off. As time went by our friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship. We had many laughs, fun and good times. We were there for each other in our ups and downs in life! She always welcomed me into her home. I left and moved to Texas with my family. I remember that I didn't cry as deep in my heart I always felt she was near me. Everytime I called we reconnected and felt like I never left. I learned that in life we meet many people but few we can really count as friends and Mary was one of them. I am blessed to have had her in my life! I want to thank you for sharing her with me. I'm sad and heartbroken but know that she is at peace. We have another angel looking down at us!

Guadalupe Flores-Palomo October 3, 2021