Mary DeLuna- Dailey Mary DeLuna-Dailey, 76, of North Platte, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 30, 2021, at Heritage Health "Memory Support," Grand Island, where she has resided for the past 3 years. Mary was born Feb. 25, 1944, to John and Ysabell (Torres) Segura in Morrill, the ninth of 13 children. Mary graduated from Morrill High School in 1962 and attended South Dakota National School of Business where she earned her associate degree. She returned to western Nebraska where she met Henry DeLuna of McGrew, and worked at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Mary and Henry were married on May 29, 1967, and to this union 2 sons were born, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, Florida, and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, California. They had relocated to Marquette, and later Omaha, Fremont, Columbus and finally North Platte. Mary was employed by the North Platte Police Department, being utilized in several departments including the 911 dispatcher. She continued working for 3 years after the loss of her first husband Henry of 25 years. Mary retired from the North Platte Police Department on Feb. 26, 2010. Even after retirement, Mary continued spoiling the department every Friday with homemade breakfast burritos. She married her longtime friend Edmund Dailey. She joined Edmund, participating in numerous horse shows, joined in the "Single Action Shooting Society." They traveled different states and enjoyed their trips to Mexico. Edmund and Mary were "Snowbirds" in Arizona for many years. Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Ysabell Segura; first husband, Henry DeLuna; 1-year-old brother, Jesus; sisters, Gloria and Lydia Segura; brothers, John and Ralph Segura. Survivors include her sons, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, Florida, and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, California; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Cruz Magdaleno, Marcie (Feliipe) Segura of Gering, Anita (Berney) Charo of Denver and Carmen Moreno of Grand Island; brothers, Sam (Litta) Segura, Tony (Betty) Segura and Joe Segura, all of Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in memory of Mary DeLuna-Dailey. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow the service at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Services will be live-streamed on Adams and Swanson Facebook. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2021.