Maxine Gayman, 90, died on March 23, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. She had been residing the last three years at Linden Estates Assisted Living. Maxine was born April 2, 1931, in North Platte, the daughter of Rastie and Mary Stearns. She was raised and educated in North Platte. Maxine married Gail Gayman of North Platte on Dec. 24, 1949, in Trinidad, Colorado. She started her retail career in North Platte at O'Connor's dime store. In the 1960s, she had two of the first "work at home" jobs with Avon and as a dispatcher for Ruan. Maxine was an employee at the Alco Discount store from the day the store's door was first unlocked until the day the store's door was permanently locked. Maxine then enjoyed a short retirement before going to work at Shopko for another 5 years. Maxine enjoyed watching Nebraska football and the NFL. Over the years she became quite proficient at gameday analysis. She always provided very strong critiques of the Nebraska coaches. She also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies baseball teams. She did beautiful custom embroidery of the once-popular "work shirts," pillowcases, table cloths and holiday scarves for her children and grandchildren. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her grand- and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos to play the slots. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail on Dec. 4, 2011; her parents, Rastie and Mary Stearns; siblings, Darrell (Nina) Kemper, Donny (Alvie) Stearns, Tom (Sally) Stearns, Darlene (Gordon) Swanson and Arlene (Gilbert) Fosbinder; and sons-in-law, Neil Salmon and Rocky Shuler. Maxine is survived by her brother, Terry (Valerie) Stearns of North Platte; sister-in-law, Gladys Haney of North Platte; brother-in-law. Elden (Mary) Gayman of Loveland, Colorado; children, Linda Salmon of San Antonio, Texas, Judy Gayman of Arvada, Colorado, Deb Shuler of Douglas, Wyoming, Dale (Vicky) Gayman of North Platte and Teri Jo (Jim) Pokorny of North Platte; grandchildren, Mickey and Troy Richardson, Jason and Rebecca Lynn Shuler, Wendy and Katie Gayman and Heather Lynn Pokorny; great-grandchildren, Dehjin Richardson, Ashley Goff, Isabella and Nathan Richardson, Mason Shuler, Ariel Anderson and Abbigail Lynn Winterbottom; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. A celebration of life service will be in late summer 2022 in North Platte. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2022.