Mary Lou McNutt Kemp Mary Lou McNutt Kemp, 94, of Tryon, died Sept. 25, 2021, at Quality Senior Living, Broken Bow. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Ringgold Free Methodist Church. Burial to follow at the Loup Valley Cemetery, Stapleton. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 28, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
You are all in my thoughts.May all your precious memories help in your time of sorrow.
Jean Evans
Friend
October 1, 2021
To all of Mary's family, We are praying for you that God will send His comfort. We loved Mary. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor. She was a very special lady. Praying for you all. Dennis and Karen Licking
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
September 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Judy and John Kramer
Friend
September 29, 2021
So sorry to her of Mary's passing. Sending all her family our thoughts and prayers.