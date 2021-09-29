Mary McNutt Kemp, 94, of Tryon, departed this life on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Quality Nursing Home in Broken Bow. The youngest of four children, Mary was born to Lucius and Florence (Black) Tupper on Dec. 27, 1926, in Ringgold. Mary graduated from McPherson County High School and received her teacher's certification. She married Leorice "Bub" McNutt on June 14, 1946. To this union, four children were born: Shara, Patty, Mart and Duane. Her ranch life was busy in the hayfields, raising livestock, gardening, canning and she was best known for baking bread and pies. Mary loved living in the Sandhills of Nebraska. Bub passed away in January 1972. Mary continued caring for the ranch with the help of her two sons, Mart and Duane. In December 1980, she married Emerson "Tom" Kemp, Sr. They enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Tom passed away in November 2004. Along with Mary's parents, Lucius and Florence; her two husbands, Bub and Tom; she was preceded in death by her sisters; Hazel Paxton and LaVada Rodewald; and her brother, Lyle Tupper. Mary's caring heart will be missed by daughters, Shara (Tom) Smyth and Patty Kemp; sons, Mart (Cindy) McNutt and Duane (Sami) McNutt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several step-sons, including Rex Kemp. Mary's love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unmeasurable and they all will miss their "Grammy Nutt." Family survivors include Wilda (Delbert, deceased) Schmidt, Twyla (Wally) Dancer and Delma Knapp. Her family would like to thank Sandra Black for taking extraordinary care of Mary in her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tryon Fire and Ambulance. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 71, Tryon, NE 69167. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Ringgold Free Methodist with Pastor John Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Loup Valley Cemetery, Stapleton. Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.