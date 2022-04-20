Mary M. Roberts, 81, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Linden Court in North Platte. Mary was born on June 1, 1940, the daughter of Agnes and Leo Collins of Bismarck, North Dakota. Mary had three sisters, Billie, Patty and Cassie. Mary graduated from St. Mary High School in Bismarck. She attended an all-girls college in St. Louis. She transferred to Minot State Teachers College, now Minot State University. There she graduated in 1964 with a teaching degree. During this time, she was a Sweetheart for TKE Fraternity. Just before her graduation, she married Justin Roberts in Minot, North Dakota. They were looking forward to their 60th anniversary on April 23. Mary and Justin moved to North Platte in 1962 to start teaching. She taught second grade at the old Lincoln Elementary as well as first and second grades in other schools. In addition, she taught at the Child Development Center during the summer months. She retired in 2002 after teaching for 34 years. After her retirement, she worked in a clinic with Dr. Lamberty for about 10 years. Mary was very much committed to her teaching responsibilities. She continued to hear from a number of her students. She used to tell her students that she was their "young and beautiful teacher." She will always be the "young and beautiful teacher." When she lost her special dog, Cowboy, she felt a great loss. Mary's grandchildren, her children and past students are very special to her. She attended many of the activities which involved them. A number of her grandson's friends called her Grandma Mary. Mary is survived by her husband, Justin of North Platte; her son Matt, his wife Tracy and daughter Abby of Kearney; daughter, Amy Klinkefus of North Platte; son, Evan Klinkefus of Omaha; daughter, Meghan Roberts of North Platte; her sister, Cassie Fischer of Wisconsin; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial has been established in Mary's name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of the Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Rosary is 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The service will also be livestreamed via the Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2022.