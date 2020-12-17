Mary Christina Mougey, 100, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in Portland. Mary was born Nov. 19, 1920, north of Curtis, the daughter of Morton L. and Besse (Potter) Mortensen. She was baptized and became a member of the Home Methodist Church in Curtis. On Aug. 10, 1949, she married Alvin M. Mougey. He preceded her in death in 1984. Upon moving to North Platte in 1953, she joined the Presbyterian Church where she remained an active member until she moved to Portland in 2014. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Vinton and Carol of Portland, Charles and Midge of Commerce City, Colorado, and Phyllis and Ken Day of Mackay, Idaho; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Doane College, 1014 Boswell Ave, Crete, NE 68333 or the Alvin and Mary Mougey Scholarship Fund at North Platte Catholic Schools, NPCS Endowment-Trust, Inc. PO Box 57, North Platte, NE 69103 or apps.npcschools.org/donate-now
. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mary chose cremation and an inurnment service will be in North Platte at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
