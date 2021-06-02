Mary Ann Szwanek, 85, of North Platte, passed away May 31, 2021, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She was born on April 16, 1936, to Gunner and Inez (Henry) Anderson in Callaway. Mary graduated from Arnold High School with the class of 1954. She worked at the café in Arnold and met Adrian Frank Szwanek. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. The couple lived in Elba for a period of time and lived in bunk cars following Adrian with the railroad. They settled in North Platte where Mary raised her family and went to work for St. Patrick Catholic Schools. She worked in the kitchen for many years. Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and volunteered at the church. She loved to do puzzles and word puzzles. Mary will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughters-in-law, Shirley and Pam; grandson, Robbie; siblings, Roy, Dale, Wayne and Bob Anderson, Betty Gift and Carrie Callihan. Survivors include her children, David (Mary) Szwanek of North Platte, Kirk Szwanek of North Platte, Jeff (Robin) Szwanek of Lincoln and Rod (Lori) Szwanek of Omaha; grandchildren, Gary (Angel) Keith of Cheyenne, Danny Keith of Las Vegas, James "J.D." (Michelle) Szwanek of North Platte, Tara Mills of Nesbit, Mississippi, Heather (Dennis) Razes of Maywood, Andrea (Josh) Johnson of Lincoln, Doug (Libby) Szwanek of Lincoln, Megan Szwanek of Omaha and Adam Szwanek of Omaha; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joan Anderson of Denver and Joan Anderson of Gothenburg; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic School Endowment. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Jon Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2021.