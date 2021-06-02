I'll always remember your mom smiling at me each day at St Pats High School for those 4 yrs. One day she saw me upset and asked me what was wrong. I told that I had over heard some people say that I didn't belong there because of my mom and dad's seperation. She sat there and said that they don't know what they are talking about.. I kinda smile and laughed and then she said was it my boys and I said nope unless he's wearing a dress. We both laughed then. She was a very sweet lady. May the Lord hold your family tight in his arms. My prayers are with you all. Christine Deatrich "80"

Christine C Deatrich Friend June 2, 2021