Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Szwanek
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Mary Ann Szwanek, 85, of North Platte, passed away May 31, 2021, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She was born on April 16, 1936, to Gunner and Inez (Henry) Anderson in Callaway. Mary graduated from Arnold High School with the class of 1954. She worked at the café in Arnold and met Adrian Frank Szwanek. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. The couple lived in Elba for a period of time and lived in bunk cars following Adrian with the railroad. They settled in North Platte where Mary raised her family and went to work for St. Patrick Catholic Schools. She worked in the kitchen for many years. Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and volunteered at the church. She loved to do puzzles and word puzzles. Mary will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughters-in-law, Shirley and Pam; grandson, Robbie; siblings, Roy, Dale, Wayne and Bob Anderson, Betty Gift and Carrie Callihan. Survivors include her children, David (Mary) Szwanek of North Platte, Kirk Szwanek of North Platte, Jeff (Robin) Szwanek of Lincoln and Rod (Lori) Szwanek of Omaha; grandchildren, Gary (Angel) Keith of Cheyenne, Danny Keith of Las Vegas, James "J.D." (Michelle) Szwanek of North Platte, Tara Mills of Nesbit, Mississippi, Heather (Dennis) Razes of Maywood, Andrea (Josh) Johnson of Lincoln, Doug (Libby) Szwanek of Lincoln, Megan Szwanek of Omaha and Adam Szwanek of Omaha; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joan Anderson of Denver and Joan Anderson of Gothenburg; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic School Endowment. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Jon Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jun
8
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. John & Donna Tucker
John Tucker
Friend
June 12, 2021
Dear Szwanek Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your lovely Mother. Your Mother always had a smile for everyone. She was a kind hearted, hard working lady. May she rest in peace in our Lord's loving arms. "Well done, good & faithful servant".
With Deepest sympathies,
Julie(Doyle)&Mike Sullivan
Julie&Mike Sullivan
Friend
June 4, 2021
Prayers and sympathy for comfort for Mary´s family.
Ralph and Jean Vogel and family.
School
June 3, 2021
Beautiful memories of Mary will be forever locked inside my heart.
Gwen Stiefel (hairstylist and friend)
June 3, 2021
Prayers I took care of Mary at Centennial
Bonnie
Work
June 3, 2021
We have such wonderful memories of your mom making our lunches at St. Pat's. She will be dearly missed....holding all of you up in our prayers.
Annette and Jim Astuto
Classmate
June 2, 2021
I'll always remember your mom smiling at me each day at St Pats High School for those 4 yrs. One day she saw me upset and asked me what was wrong. I told that I had over heard some people say that I didn't belong there because of my mom and dad's seperation. She sat there and said that they don't know what they are talking about.. I kinda smile and laughed and then she said was it my boys and I said nope unless he's wearing a dress. We both laughed then. She was a very sweet lady. May the Lord hold your family tight in his arms. My prayers are with you all. Christine Deatrich "80"
Christine C Deatrich
Friend
June 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Dawkins
Classmate
June 2, 2021
Prayers and thoughts for the family.
Sara Morris
School
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results