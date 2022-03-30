Menu
Matt Herman Tabke
Matt Herman Tabke, 63, of North Platte, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Great Plains Health. He was born on April 6, 1958, to Carl and Betty (Kesterson) Tabke in North Platte. He grew up in Bignell, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping on the family farm. Matt was his own man and lived the life he wanted, enjoying a good book and anything on the western channel. His children and grandchild were his greatest joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Betty Tabke. Matt is survived by his two children, Chanse (Jacque) Tabke of Lincoln and Tosha (Jay) Shotkoski of Hershey; and his granddaughter, Skye Tabke. To his family and friends remember: "Memories are best held in the heart." Private family services will be at a later date. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger Shaner
March 29, 2022
Rest in peace Matt. Love Shelle and family.
Machelle Richards
March 29, 2022
