Matthew Glen Vollmar, 56, passed at home on May 27, 2021. He was born Feb. 20, 1965, to Jan and Glen Vollmar of Crete. Matt was a farmer at heart, being raised in southeast Nebraska, and continued to share his knowledge and love of the land with all he knew. Matt will always be remembered as having a smile on his face and willing to help anyone he met. Matt married the love of his life, Susan Vollmar, on March 29, 2000, in Maui, Hawaii. They enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with their children, Joshua (Cynthia) Guerue, Melissa (Willie) Craig and Michael Guerue. Matt graduated high school in Crete. He went onto Southeast Community College in Milford, where he studied diesel mechanics. He began his career as a diesel mechanic and enjoyed an impressive career at Inland Truck Parts for over 35 years. He became the youngest Inland manager due to his hard work and perseverance. At the time of his passing, he was the regional operations manager. Matt enjoyed bass fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with family, especially at their family lake home at Lake Maloney in North Platte. Matt enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Port O'Connor, Texas, with friends and grandchildren. He instilled his love of fishing in his grandsons who will continue with this and share with their children. Matt was a founder of the North Platte-Western Nebraska Bass Club. Matt was always at his grandchildren's events and the one taking pictures. Grandchildren are Kiley Delzer, Nathan Craig, Ilycia and Isaiah Guerue, Joshua Craig and Jackson Craig. He also loved his great-grandson, Roman Delzer. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Glen Vollmar; sister, Shelly Vollmar; brother-in-law, Abdulla Nassief; sister-in-law, Karen Vollmar; father-in-law, John Gallawa; grandparents, Albert and Marie Vollmar and Tom and Anabelle Jeffrey; and great-grandma-in- law, Ameilia Gier-Conrad. Matt is survived by his wife, Susan; mother, Jan Vollmar; children and grandchildren; mother-in-law, Dorothy Gallawa; sisters, Soni (Lyle) Cochran of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Stephanie (Don) McReynolds of Crete, Sheri Nassief of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Stacy (Zuleika) Vollmar of Lincoln; brother, Brad (Deb) Vollmar Colorado Springs, loving nieces and nephews, Huck Vollmar of Colorado Springs, Fahris and Sammy Nassief of Colorado Springs, Ben (Savannah) Ericksen and their kids, Thea, Mclane and Clinton of Missouri, Jessi (partner, Daniel Gilmore) Ericksen and kids, Aiden and Bella of Houston and Rachel Ericksen of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and numerous friends and colleagues. Memorials are suggested to the family. Please send memorials and cards to Susan Vollmar, 29961 E. 149th Court, Brighton, CO 80603. Service will be at 11 a.m. MT on June 7, at Salem Congregational Church, 2001 7th Ave, Scottsbluff. A lunch will follow the service.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2021.