Max Arthur Hanson was born on Oct. 17, 1926, on the family homestead near Elsie, to Art and Mildred Theobald Hanson. He was the oldest of three children preceding brother Don and sister Mary. Whether helping his grandparents who farmed or his parents, who both farmed and operated a general store in town, he was a busy child. Max played every sport offered by the high school and excelled in the classroom, plus had time left over for baseball in the summer. After Max graduated from high school in 1944, he was drafted in the spring of the following year after his first semester in college and was sent to Camp Maxey in Texas for basic training. After his basic training, he sailed to Japan with 5,000 other troops and landed 12 days later to serve in occupied Japan. He was assigned to Tokyo as a clerk in G1 (Intelligence), which was General MacArthur's headquarters. Nearly a year to the day later, he was shipped home to Seattle and discharged from Camp Beale, California. He was proud to serve in the American Legion Post 206 locally for over 70 years and was part of the holiday and funeral salutes to our local heroes. He returned to school at the University of Nebraska, studying physical education on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1950 after student teaching and brought back to Elsie, both the love of his life, his wife Lorraine Viola Hardt, and a passion for all things Cornhusker. Max and Lorraine would have two children, Steve and Shelley. Soon after returning, he took over full-time management of the family farm and spent the next 40 years surviving and expanding. These were tough years in US agriculture, but he was joined, encouraged and supported by his son Steve and grandson Nick, the two men he was most proud of in life. Max was a lifelong member of the Elsie United Methodist Church and served on the Wheatland School Board and the Mid-Plains Community College Board in North Platte, Nebraska. Upon retiring, Max and Lorraine spent many wonderful years traveling, wintering in California and Arizona, and watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He got to see, in person, his beloved Yankees in a World Series in Yankee stadium, his Huskers win a national championship and enjoyed many golf outings with a great group of fellows, often taking their money. Max was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Peterson. He celebrated 73 years of marriage with his wife Lorraine Hardt Hanson and is survived by her; his brother, Don and wife Martha Peterson Hanson; and his brother-in-law, Conrad Peterson; his son, Steve and wife Susan Osler Hanson; his daughter, Shelley and husband Michael Peetz; grandchildren, Nick and wife Rachel Papenhausen Hanson, Laura and husband Bryan Barrett, Elizabeth Peetz, Joseph Peetz and wife Patrece Hairston Peetz, John Peetz; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Max and Bradley Hanson, Mason and Sam Barrett and James and Elloise Peetz; and many cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Elsie United Methodist Church in Max's memory. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Elsie United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joey Flores officiating. Private inurnment with military honors will be held prior to the service in the Elsie Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2022.