Maxine Pace, 93, of North Platte, was born Aug. 7, 1928, and died on Sept. 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her brother; and her sister. Survivors include her daughters, Eileen Meyer of Omaha and Theresa (Tom) Deckert of North Platte; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a step-great great-granddaughter; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at the Morningview Cemetery, Wallace.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2021.