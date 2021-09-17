Menu
Maxine Pace
Maxine Pace, 93, of North Platte, was born Aug. 7, 1928, and died on Sept. 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her brother; and her sister. Survivors include her daughters, Eileen Meyer of Omaha and Theresa (Tom) Deckert of North Platte; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a step-great great-granddaughter; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at the Morningview Cemetery, Wallace.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North, NE
Sep
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North, NE
I want to express my deepest sympathy to you Theresa and your family in the passing of your dear mother. I just learned of this today. I have fond memories of her when she was my supervisor at DSS many years ago.
JoAnn Rosse
Work
October 15, 2021
