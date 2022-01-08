I was so sorry to hear about your mom, Gary. I fondly remember lots of visits with you and your folks in North Platte, and always loved it when they dropped in for coffee at the Schultz house. Such sweet memories of a sweet lady and I will always remember her gentle laugh. I know you will miss her presence, but just imagine all the things she has to share with your dad about those wonderful grandkids. Take care.

Terri Schultz Porter Family January 11, 2022