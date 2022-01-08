Maxine Viersen, 94, formerly of North Platte, passed away in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Jan. 4, 2022. Maxine was born on April 3, 1927, in Maywood, to Chester and Hattie Flock. After graduating from high school, Maxine went to work as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She worked for over 30 years before retiring. On Feb. 11, 1956, Maxine was united in marriage to John "Jack" Viersen Jr. The couple made their home in North Platte. Maxine was a longtime member of the First Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, Leon Flock. Survivors include her son, Gary Viersen of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Campbell, Rees, Lena and Derek; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Omaha UNMC Breast Cancer Research and Development Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Jean Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2022.