Melvin Cook
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Melvin Dale Cook Melvin Dale Cook, 95, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. He was born on May 27, 1926, to Stewart and Zelma (Beemer) Cook on the family homestead in Burke, South Dakota. He grew up on a farm 10 miles southwest of Clearfield, South Dakota, and attended the Lutheran school. His family, like most, moved around frequently during the Great Depression before settling in Colome, South Dakota, where he also continued his education. Melvin enlisted in the US Navy during his junior year of high school. Following boot camp, he was assigned to a naval ammunition depot in Port Chicago, California. Melvin received his G.E.D. and was discharged from the Navy. He then returned to South Dakota and enrolled at Dakota Wesleyan University in September 1946. As a music major, he joined a traveling territory dance band the Buddy Bair Band. Melvin married his high school sweetheart, Vera Joyce Gagan in Gregory, South Dakota. To this union a daughter was born, Melva Jean Cook. The family moved to Omaha and Melvin attended a National Railroad School. After graduation, they moved to Oshkosh where he worked as a student telegrapher and station agent. In 1951, the family moved to North Platte where Melvin worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired April 1, 1986. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera; and sister, Fairy "Cookie" Gardner. Melvin is survived by his daughter, Melva Jean Cook; niece, Sherry (Doug) Best; nephews, Scott (Jane) Gardner, Bob (Vanessa) Gardner, Bill (Bonnie) Gardner and Barry (Rachell) Gardner; and other family. Online condolences can be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
RIP Melvin no more pain for
Cathy Caudillo
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of Uncle Mel. I'm sure he and Mom are telling some good stories right now:)
Barry Gardner
Family
December 17, 2021
So sad to hear about this Jeanie. I really enjoyed hearing his stories about his life. He lived it well and also it was so nice to get to see him from time to time as he reminded me so much of my mother with both his voice and mannerisms. He will be truly missed by many people. Blessings to you Jeanie.
Scott Gardner
Family
December 17, 2021
