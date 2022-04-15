Michael David "Mike" Welsh, an Ogallala native, passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike graduated from the Ogallala High School class of 1956. He was an Eagle Scout and very active in most high school activities. Mike attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Adkins. Mike and Karen moved to a family farm in Perkins County where Mike farmed for the next seven years. In 1966, the couple moved back to Ogallala where Mike began the transition from farming to owning and managing farmland in Perkins and Keith counties, which he continued for the remainder of his life. In 1969, Mike became the general manager of the Ogallala Ramada Inn, which opened when Interstate 80 reached Ogallala. He was one of the ten original owners of the Ramada Inn, which is now the Best Western Stagecoach Inn and the Golden Spur Steakhouse and Saloon. He was also one of the original owners and directors of Ogallala Care Homes, which is now Indian Hills Manor, which was built in 1962. In 1971, Mike was hired as the Ogallala Branch Manager of Nebraska State Savings and Loan of Fremont when the S&L opened its first two branches at Kearney and Ogallala. While managing the Ogallala Savings and Loan, Mike also became a licensed real estate appraiser, graduated from the University of Washington Executive Development School, and graduated with honors from the Indiana University Graduate School of Business. As Nebraska State Savings and Loan grew to 30 locations statewide, Mike was promoted to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of all the branch locations in the western one-third of Nebraska. In May 1983, Mike was hired by the First National Bank in Ogallala as a vice president to originate a residential lending department, as well as working in commercial and consumer lending. He was elected to the bank's board of directors in July 1984 and served in that position until Pinnacle Bank purchased the bank in 1997. A year later, he resigned from the bank and accepted a position as a mortgage broker for Metro Funding out of Denver, in their first Nebraska location. He held that position until he retired in 2001. Mike served in many community activities over the years, including serving as president of the Ogallala Jaycees, state vice president of the Nebraska Jaycees, member of the Ogallala Lions and Optimist Clubs, several years as chairman of the annual Ogallala Boy Scouts Fund Drive, Cub Scout pack master, six years on the Ogallala Zoning Board of Adjustment, two years on the Industrial Development Council, trustee of the Congregational Church of Christ, 11 years as chairman of the Ogallala Housing Board, Board Director of the Keith County Housing Commission, Exalted Ruler of the Ogallala Elks Lodge, president of the Ogallala Rotary Club, and several years as president of Lake McConaughy Lessees Incorporated, a corporation consisting of 127 home and cabin owners in the four K-Areas of Lake McConaughy. Mike also donated 14 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over the years. Mike was also proud of the fact that he was able to verify to the Consulate General of Ireland that his maternal grandfather and all his great-grandparents were born in Ireland, which allowed him to obtain Irish citizenship. You must be an Irish citizen to purchase property in Ireland, and Mike always jokingly said that one day he would return to Ireland to purchase and run an Irish pub. Mike loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. He and Karen enjoyed the numerous trips they made to Europe every other year with their son, Jeff and his wife, Cheryl. Mike also enjoyed the cabin they had at Lake McConaughy for over 40 years and their winter home south of Naples, Florida. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, David Almos Welsh and Irma Louise Doherty Welsh; his sister, Patricia Ann Welsh Cross; and his brother, James Gilmore Welsh. He is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Welsh and Tim (Jackie) Welsh; daughter, Kristine (Mike) Welsh Leibhart; and grandchildren Sarah Welsh, Claire Welsh, Jack Welsh, Zane Leibhart, Chase Leibhart and Cooper Leibhart. Memorials are suggested to the Keith County Foundation Fund. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com
. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Grace Point with the Rev. Curtis Tschetter officiating. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at drauckerfh.com
by clicking the Watch Now button. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2022.