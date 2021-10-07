Michael Harold Ruby was born April 24, 1948, to Willis Grant Ruby and Ramona Glee Hanna in Stapleton. Growing up Mike spent his time helping local ranchers brand, ship and performing day work. Upon graduation, he moved with his dad to Lander to work for Tom and Betty Morrison. He pursued his college degree by attending Chadron State, Casper College, the University of Wyoming and finally earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Washington State University in 1974. He was married to Kathy in 1971 and had three children, Brenda, Chris and Mike. He opened his practice in Lander, Wyoming, in 1975 and continued practicing throughout Fremont County until recently. He enjoyed being part of the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association where he served as president and was an integral part of the construction of the indoor arena. Ranching was always his focus from the very beginning and he partnered with his father to buy land on South Pass and then bought his own farm in Kinnear in 1982. Since then he has worked incessantly to acquire more land and cattle. Extra jobs included racetrack vet, college professor and horseshoeing. He thoroughly enjoyed socializing with friends and attending rodeos where all his family members competed. As of late, his nine grandkids were the highlight of his life and he tried to make every event. Other hobbies and interests included pack trips, fishing, hunting and farm auctions. His closest partner was his dog, Molly. Mike was a friend to many, always willing to work hard, lend a hand, and have a good time. Memorials are suggested to Help for Health Hospice, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501. Online condolences may be shared at hudsonsfh.com
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2021.