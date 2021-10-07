Kathy, Chris, Brenda and Mike, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad´s passing. He was a legend in Veterinary medicine in Fremont county and will be missed as both a friend and "their veterinarian" by many of the people there. I will always be grateful to Mike for hiring Bruce into his first vet job and eventually selling us the practice in Lander. My prayers are with all of you and your families in this tough time. God be with you. Pat Connally

Pat Connally October 20, 2021