Dr. Michael Trierweiler, devoted physician, husband, father and friend, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, in Maricopa, Arizona. Born in 1949 to Jack and Fern Trierweiler in Gary, Indiana, Mike spent the majority of his childhood in Chula Vista, California, where he developed his love for the outdoors, good Mexican food and trying not to be too much of a troublemaker for the Catholic school nuns. He graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1967. After graduating from college, Mike attended the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, followed by an internship and residency at the University of Colorado Hospital. Over his long career in obstetrics and gynecology in both Colorado and Nebraska, Mike delivered more than 7,000 babies, greeting each of them to the world with his trademark warmth, humor, and patience. An avid outdoorsman, Mike spent much of his time outside the hospital sharing his love for the wilderness with his wife, Deanna, and their four children. If it was outside, Mike probably enjoyed itfrom hunting, fishing and camping to hiking and Jeeping in Arizona. To the amazement of his lazier family and friends, Mike rode his bicycle across the state of Nebraska seven times, and in 2012, he rode from the Canadian to Mexican border. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Fern Trierweiler; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife Deanna; his children, Hannah (Matt), John (Allison), David and Megan; his sister, Mary; his grandchildren, Henry, Margaret, Jack and Sloane; and the many friends that he made wherever he went. Services will be held at a later date. In the meantime, take a long walk with someone you love in Mike's honor.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 4, 2022.