Dr. Michael Trierweiler, devoted physician, husband, father and friend, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, in Maricopa, Arizona. Born in 1949 to Jack and Fern Trierweiler in Gary, Indiana, Mike spent the majority of his childhood in Chula Vista, California, where he developed his love for the outdoors, good Mexican food and trying not to be too much of a troublemaker for the Catholic school nuns. He graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1967. After graduating from college, Mike attended the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, followed by an internship and residency at the University of Colorado Hospital. Over his long career in obstetrics and gynecology in both Colorado and Nebraska, Mike delivered more than 7,000 babies, greeting each of them to the world with his trademark warmth, humor, and patience. An avid outdoorsman, Mike spent much of his time outside the hospital sharing his love for the wilderness with his wife, Deanna, and their four children. If it was outside, Mike probably enjoyed itfrom hunting, fishing and camping to hiking and Jeeping in Arizona. To the amazement of his lazier family and friends, Mike rode his bicycle across the state of Nebraska seven times, and in 2012, he rode from the Canadian to Mexican border. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Fern Trierweiler; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife Deanna; his children, Hannah (Matt), John (Allison), David and Megan; his sister, Mary; his grandchildren, Henry, Margaret, Jack and Sloane; and the many friends that he made wherever he went. Services will be held at a later date. In the meantime, take a long walk with someone you love in Mike's honor.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 4, 2022.
Deanna and family, I am so sorry and sad about Mike's passing. Truly a special person. I remember your first date and how his eyes lit up when he would talk about you. Prayers are being sent your way.
kathy buechle
Work
January 13, 2022
We miss his wisdom, smile, and sense of humor. And also, yes, his hatred of EHRs! He was a great man and it was a privilege to work with him both at GPH and GH.
Carol Shackleton, MD
January 10, 2022
So very sorry to hear about Mike. Bernie did so many things for you guys when you lived here in NP. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family
Bernie and Rose McNulty
January 9, 2022
Many prayers for his family and friends. Dr. Trierweiler was an amazing doctor. I was a student nurse in North Platte & he was a great mentor.
Shavonne Singleton
School
January 6, 2022
In our hearts forever. Mike delivered our twins. Our sincere condolences to his family
Richard Raska
Work
January 6, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Dr T´s passing. When we moved to North Platte - when I was almost 8 months pregnant with my daughter - he was more than a doctor - he was a support and a friend. Always had a smile and words of advice. I was privileged to have my daughter as one of the 7,000 he delivered in his career. Thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Tanya Hirsch
Other
January 5, 2022
Mike was a great human, so sorry for family´s loss.
Susie schuckert
January 5, 2022
We are so vert sorry for the loss of Dr. Michael. Please know we will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. He was a wonderful doctor, husband and father. He will always be remembered.
Karen and Tim O'Connor
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear about Doc. Such a wonderful man. May Gods peace be with you.
Tom and Paula Richardson
Friend
January 5, 2022
Dear Deanna,
Please accept our deepest condolence. May god give you the strength to bear the loss.
Vaziris
Rashida and Irfan Vaziri
January 5, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers for Deanna and the family. We were truly blessed to get to know you and have you as the most wonderful neighbors, in Gothenburg!
God´s peace to the family.
Jim Porter Jr.
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry to see the passing of Dr. Trierweiler. Being under his care for 20+ years, I can honestly say I looked forward to each visit. Dr. "T" was one of the most intelligent, kind, caring doctors I had the pleasure of being treated by. He even treated Bruce for a while and we both appreciated him very much. We are praying for his family and friends to find comfort and peace remembering the "good times"! Blessings to you all.
Bruce and Cindy Lee Sparks
Other
January 5, 2022
Deanna and family,
Sending our thoughts and prayers to you and wishing many happy memories with Mike always
May God comfort you.
Helene Reed Baustian
Family
January 5, 2022
Dr Trierweiler will be missed, but not forgotten. He was so dedicated to his patents and his family. So sorry for your loss, Deanna and family
Karen Wilcox
January 5, 2022
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
Other
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. For the family.
John & Donna Tucker
January 5, 2022
Dr. T was a kind, gentle, caring man. I had the privilege of being his nurse before he moved his practice to Gothenburg. He was great teacher &
mentor, I think of him often! Rest easy Dr. T you will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers for Deanna, Megan, David, John and Hannah.
Kimberly Rockwell
January 4, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I was blessed to have Dr. T as my doctor for my twins and I will be eternally grateful that I got to have him as my doctor. He was the best doctor I have ever had. I will never forget him. Sending love and prayers to all of you.
Valerie Mikkelsen
Work
January 4, 2022
My heart is heavy for his family. What a amazing human being. Dr. Trierweiler save my life and my son´s life. I will forever remember how calm and gentle he was . He truly care about his patients . He will be missed terribly
Alessandra Haddan
Other
January 4, 2022
I am sadly sorry about your lose he was a awesome dr
Rebecca Cushing
Work
January 4, 2022
Deanna,Megan and David, so very sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Tina Karre & Family
January 4, 2022
This just breaks my heart. Hugs for you all He was an amazing man and won´t be forgotten, his humor and love will live on
Annette Fletcher
Friend
January 4, 2022
I am saddened by your loss Deanna. May you find comfort in your family´s best memories in the days to come.
Deb Hinman Prange
Friend
January 4, 2022
May God bless you all. Dr Trierweiler was a one of a kind. I enjoyed working with him for 10 years. He was so caring and devoted to his patients. Many times I said, "He´s my favorite" I´ll lift you all up in my prayers during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Shelley Cisar
Work
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your loss Deanna. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Cora Foster-Fisher
Work
January 4, 2022
Deanna I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana (Beckius) Hinkle
January 4, 2022
Dr Trierweiler had my utmost respect. He went the extra mile for me, no pun intended. So sorry for your loss. My condolences to his family. May God comfort in the days to come. A humble patient
Mary L Swartwood
Other
January 4, 2022
David Tracy Grace & David Finn
January 4, 2022
So Sorry to hear bout Dr. Trierweiler he was amazing doctor he delivered my son 16 years ago. Prayers to all of you!
Desiree M Foust
Other
January 4, 2022
Thank you for delivering Brooke Ashley Gibson McQuillin in 1993.
Teresa Belsky
Work
January 4, 2022
Deanna, I´m so sorry to hear about this and pray for you and your family!
Laura Lusk Paul
Friend
January 4, 2022
We were so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He had a wonderful life from his family to his very active love for the outdoors. Dan & I just returned from a long walk with Elsa & thought of Mike. He will always be fondly remembered.
Dan Keenan Family
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sandy Keenan
January 4, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful doctor! And a very down to earth person. God fill you all with peace and surround you all with love and comfort from one another.
Brenda Hansen
January 4, 2022
Deanna, I am so sorry to hear about Mike. My condolences to you and your family
Karen Gayman
January 4, 2022
Gothenburg Health
January 4, 2022
Deanna I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know I am praying for our Father´s spirit of comfort and hope envelope you and your family. I truly enjoyed the time I got to spend with Mike.
Sherry Thompson
Friend
January 4, 2022
Dr. Trierwiler was an amazing man and doctor. He delivered three for me. He will truly be missed. My prayers are with his family.
Renee
Other
January 4, 2022
Keith and Renee Kilian
January 4, 2022
Dr. T you were such an amazing person, doctor, and friend. Loved working with you and you always had a smile as you passed the front desk. You took such good care of me when I had my babies and you were there for me when we lost another co worker. I will forever be grateful. Prayers for your family and I'm glad you will be pain free in Heaven now. Thanks for everything
Jackee Fear
Work
January 4, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Trierweiler in North Platte. He was a great doctor and had a wonderful sense of humor. So kind to his patients and loved his family. Praying for each of you. I know y´all have wonderful memories to help you.through these days.
Betty Cooksley
Work
January 4, 2022
I worked with Dr. T for many years and have many stories of his humor and kindness. He was a great physician and lived his life to the fullest! Prayers to his family during this difficult time.
Nicole Kissinger
January 4, 2022
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Mike was a wonderful man and great friend. We will miss him greatly. The Christopher Columbus hammer will be kept in his memory. Mike had a great sense of humor and wit and honor and respect for his country. Thoughts and prayers to you all
Joe and Laura
January 4, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss Deanna and family! Sending prayers and thoughts.
Todd & Tanya Gayman
January 4, 2022
Heaven gained a wonderful angel. So very sorry for your loss Deanna and kids. Mike was was a Scout Leader for my two boys who earned their Eagle Scout ranks with Mike's encouragement, leadership and persistence.
Marsha Seck
Other
January 4, 2022
I was lucky to work with Dr. Trierweiler in both Colorado and Nebraska. He was my physician and my friend. Prayers to his friends and family. Rest In Peace Dr. T
Carla Hudson
Work
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Scott & Linda Bahe
Other
January 4, 2022
Deanna
So sorry to hear of your loss.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
He was a wonderful person.
I was blessed to get to know him.
Beni Stroh
Work
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rae Ellen Lannon
Work
January 4, 2022
My sincere condolences for your loss. He was an amazing gynecologist. He delivered on of my grandchildren.
Dorothy Bremenkamp
January 4, 2022
My deepest condolences, he delivered 3 of my babies and we joked around that they planned on me being induced so I would go into labor on hunting season. Great man, he will be missed.