Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
4 Entries
Oh my sweet Milt, You got to Celebrate Christmas in Heaven! Oh how the angels must have rejoiced as the Lord said "Well done my good and faithful servant"! Milt I will always cherish my memories of you ! Each Tuesday that I cleaned for you, we learned so much from each other. You always listened without judgement and prayed for the kids and I. Each week you always had a treasure for me, or a bonus as you would call it! Sometimes it was a good word from "Jeremiah", or some magazines that might have a good recipe in it, and even a treat he would make from time to time. I remember him sharing the "secret" to baking perfect chocolate chip cookies. "You take those cookies out of the oven early , pull them off the cookie sheet with the parchment paper and let them finish cooking and cool on the counter". I think of him each and every time I bake cookies. There was even the week that I cleaned for Milt, as we visited I shared with him that my dryer in my rental had quit. I told him that my landlord was not going to repair it. Proudly I shared with him that I had creatively crocheted some clothes line and strung it across the basement (as it was in the middle of winter). Milt said now wait a minute I have an extra dryer in the storage unit. We can make a trade! So from that week on we always joked about the how I traded scrubbing the bathroom for a dryer. I was so grateful!
Little did Milt know, but that $21 he paid me each week often was my grocery budget, how I feed my kiddo's. You could buy many things at the day old bread store for that.
Milt was more than just a house cleaning client to me. He was my friend, mentor, prayer warrior and confidant. His faith was strong! He was a warrior for Christ! What a beautiful legacy he left for us all to cherish! Thank you Milt! I love you ! See you in Heaven someday!
Bekki Lieske
Friend
January 2, 2022
Our condolences and prayers for family. Many memories from NP Berean.
Loren & Mary Ellen Miller
Friend
December 21, 2021
RIP Milt going miss you but no more pain for you
Cathy Caudillo
Friend
December 17, 2021
When I first hired out as a switchman in 1966 Milt was kind enough to show me how the “board” worked. He was so helpful and so patient he was definitely a kind soul.