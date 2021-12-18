Oh my sweet Milt, You got to Celebrate Christmas in Heaven! Oh how the angels must have rejoiced as the Lord said "Well done my good and faithful servant"! Milt I will always cherish my memories of you ! Each Tuesday that I cleaned for you, we learned so much from each other. You always listened without judgement and prayed for the kids and I. Each week you always had a treasure for me, or a bonus as you would call it! Sometimes it was a good word from "Jeremiah", or some magazines that might have a good recipe in it, and even a treat he would make from time to time. I remember him sharing the "secret" to baking perfect chocolate chip cookies. "You take those cookies out of the oven early , pull them off the cookie sheet with the parchment paper and let them finish cooking and cool on the counter". I think of him each and every time I bake cookies. There was even the week that I cleaned for Milt, as we visited I shared with him that my dryer in my rental had quit. I told him that my landlord was not going to repair it. Proudly I shared with him that I had creatively crocheted some clothes line and strung it across the basement (as it was in the middle of winter). Milt said now wait a minute I have an extra dryer in the storage unit. We can make a trade! So from that week on we always joked about the how I traded scrubbing the bathroom for a dryer. I was so grateful! Little did Milt know, but that $21 he paid me each week often was my grocery budget, how I feed my kiddo's. You could buy many things at the day old bread store for that. Milt was more than just a house cleaning client to me. He was my friend, mentor, prayer warrior and confidant. His faith was strong! He was a warrior for Christ! What a beautiful legacy he left for us all to cherish! Thank you Milt! I love you ! See you in Heaven someday!

Bekki Lieske Friend January 2, 2022