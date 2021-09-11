Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Miriam was passionate about Jesus Christ and sharing the good news with others.
Grady Blas
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
To Miriam's Family, Your Mother and Grandmother was such a special lady. She was that person I always looked forward to seeing & visiting with, be it at church or just seeing her somewhere in town. Her smile and positive attitude could brighten any day. Her love of God and Family shown through in all that she did. We are so blessed to have known her. With Sympathy, Tammy & John Hansen
Tammy Hansen
Friend
September 21, 2021
Deb and Dave Diane Tim and Barb Just watched the picture slideshow. What an amazing family. It was such a privilege to had the time and memories from when our paths ran parallel years ago. God’s special blessing on you all. Dave and Sharon Daly
September 16, 2021
I used to pop popcorn at Linden till Covid hit. your mother would always help and we would talk. I really enjoyed your mother. I am so sorry for your loss. Jody Isabell
Jody Isabell
Friend
September 14, 2021
Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Tonya and Russell Thompson
September 13, 2021
Please make certain that the entire family get's this information from Old Missionary Gary W. Thies at the world famous Mission Central.....MARIAM WAS TRULY A SPECIAL FRIEND, AND THE LORD JESUS TRULY LIVED IN THE HEART OF MISSIONARY MARIAM HUEBNER! I FEEL SO BLESSED TO HAVE HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF KNOWING THIS DEAR LADY! I KNOW FOR CERTAIN THAT IN JUST A LITTLE WHILE I WILL GET TO SEE MARIAM AGAIN!!! SHE IS NOW WAITING FOR US, AND IT WAS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE MARIAM THAT I HAVE BEEN ABLE TO KEEP ON TELLING OTHERS ABOUT OUR JESUS FOR NEARLY 30 YEARS NOW! MARIAM REALIZED SHE COULDN'T GO TO LANDS OF DARKNESS, WHERE THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT OUR SAVIOR JESUS, BUT SHE COULD HELP TO SEND SOMEONE IN HER PLACE! I WILL NEVER FORGET OUR DEAR MISSIONARY FRIEND, MARIAM!!! OLD MISSIONARY GARY, WHO LOVED MARIAM!!!!
Gary Thies
September 13, 2021
Miriam was such a blessing here at Linden Court. She was a bright spot in many of the residents lives. she was wonderful Christian lady who showed her humor and enthusiasm for life. She will be missed. I am so glad she touched my life in such an inspiring way.