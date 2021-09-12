Miriam Elsie Huebner Miriam Elsie Huebner, 93, of North Platte, formerly of Hershey, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2021, at Linden Court. She was born on May 21, 1928, in York, daughter of Rev. Alfred and Lydia (Genz) Saeger. She lived in Malcolm until age 10 and then moved with her family to North Platte. On Dec. 28, 1947, she was married to Eugene A. Huebner. She and her husband Gene raised their family on the farm in Hershey. Following the death of her husband in 2001, she eventually moved to Linden Court in 2013. Miriam was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. She volunteered with the special needs class at Our Redeemer Lutheran and later with the ladies' aid and Bible study at Beautiful Savior Lutheran. She was very content throughout her life and worked very hard on the family farm. She had a great gift for hospitality, loved flowers and birds, especially bluebirds and cardinals. She also enjoyed fishing and was an avid Nebraska Huskers women's volleyball fan. Miriam enjoyed telling stories about and spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Huebner; parents, the Rev. Alfred and Lydia Saeger; sons, David and Gene P. Huebner; granddaughter, Korey Huebner; brother, Chaplain Alfred Saeger; and brother-in-law, Dr. Harry P. Raymond. She is survived by a daughter, Deb Knight (Dave) of Keystone; son, Tim Huebner (Barb) of Alberta, Canada; daughter-in-law, Diane Huebner of Hershey; grandchildren, Josh Knight (Nicky), Elijah Knight (Sirenia), Matt Huebner (Shelley), Jon Huebner (Kelley), Sarah Bischke (Mike), Lyndee Haertel (Chris), Jake Huebner (Kierra), Megan Van Newkirk (Kolby), and Kellen Hohman (Adam); 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Raymond of Windermere, Florida; sisters-in-law, Joyce Saeger of Oviedo, Florida, Margaret Myers of Bountiful, Utah, Lois Huebner, Plainview, and Helen Huebner of Omaha; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Central, c/o: Gary Thies in Mapleton, Iowa. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at www.carpentermemorial.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Deardoff officiating. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed via the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, south of Hershey. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 12, 2021.