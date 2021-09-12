Please make certain that the entire family get's this information from Old Missionary Gary W. Thies at the world famous Mission Central.....MARIAM WAS TRULY A SPECIAL FRIEND, AND THE LORD JESUS TRULY LIVED IN THE HEART OF MISSIONARY MARIAM HUEBNER! I FEEL SO BLESSED TO HAVE HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF KNOWING THIS DEAR LADY! I KNOW FOR CERTAIN THAT IN JUST A LITTLE WHILE I WILL GET TO SEE MARIAM AGAIN!!! SHE IS NOW WAITING FOR US, AND IT WAS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE MARIAM THAT I HAVE BEEN ABLE TO KEEP ON TELLING OTHERS ABOUT OUR JESUS FOR NEARLY 30 YEARS NOW! MARIAM REALIZED SHE COULDN'T GO TO LANDS OF DARKNESS, WHERE THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT OUR SAVIOR JESUS, BUT SHE COULD HELP TO SEND SOMEONE IN HER PLACE! I WILL NEVER FORGET OUR DEAR MISSIONARY FRIEND, MARIAM!!! OLD MISSIONARY GARY, WHO LOVED MARIAM!!!!

Gary Thies September 13, 2021