North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Find an Obituary
Miriam Huebner
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Miriam Elsie Huebner Miriam Elsie Huebner, 93, of North Platte, formerly of Hershey, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2021, at Linden Court. She was born on May 21, 1928, in York, daughter of Rev. Alfred and Lydia (Genz) Saeger. She lived in Malcolm until age 10 and then moved with her family to North Platte. On Dec. 28, 1947, she was married to Eugene A. Huebner. She and her husband Gene raised their family on the farm in Hershey. Following the death of her husband in 2001, she eventually moved to Linden Court in 2013. Miriam was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. She volunteered with the special needs class at Our Redeemer Lutheran and later with the ladies' aid and Bible study at Beautiful Savior Lutheran. She was very content throughout her life and worked very hard on the family farm. She had a great gift for hospitality, loved flowers and birds, especially bluebirds and cardinals. She also enjoyed fishing and was an avid Nebraska Huskers women's volleyball fan. Miriam enjoyed telling stories about and spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Huebner; parents, the Rev. Alfred and Lydia Saeger; sons, David and Gene P. Huebner; granddaughter, Korey Huebner; brother, Chaplain Alfred Saeger; and brother-in-law, Dr. Harry P. Raymond. She is survived by a daughter, Deb Knight (Dave) of Keystone; son, Tim Huebner (Barb) of Alberta, Canada; daughter-in-law, Diane Huebner of Hershey; grandchildren, Josh Knight (Nicky), Elijah Knight (Sirenia), Matt Huebner (Shelley), Jon Huebner (Kelley), Sarah Bischke (Mike), Lyndee Haertel (Chris), Jake Huebner (Kierra), Megan Van Newkirk (Kolby), and Kellen Hohman (Adam); 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Raymond of Windermere, Florida; sisters-in-law, Joyce Saeger of Oviedo, Florida, Margaret Myers of Bountiful, Utah, Lois Huebner, Plainview, and Helen Huebner of Omaha; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Central, c/o: Gary Thies in Mapleton, Iowa. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at www.carpentermemorial.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Deardoff officiating. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed via the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, south of Hershey. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miriam was passionate about Jesus Christ and sharing the good news with others.
Grady Blas
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
To Miriam's Family, Your Mother and Grandmother was such a special lady. She was that person I always looked forward to seeing & visiting with, be it at church or just seeing her somewhere in town. Her smile and positive attitude could brighten any day. Her love of God and Family shown through in all that she did. We are so blessed to have known her. With Sympathy, Tammy & John Hansen
Tammy Hansen
Friend
September 21, 2021
Deb and Dave
Diane
Tim and Barb
Just watched the picture slideshow. What an amazing family. It was such a privilege to had the time and memories from when our paths ran parallel years ago.
God’s special blessing on you all.
Dave and Sharon Daly
September 16, 2021
I used to pop popcorn at Linden till Covid hit. your mother would always help and we would talk. I really enjoyed your mother. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jody Isabell
Jody Isabell
Friend
September 14, 2021
Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Tonya and Russell Thompson
September 13, 2021
Please make certain that the entire family get's this information from Old Missionary Gary W. Thies at the world famous Mission Central.....MARIAM WAS TRULY A SPECIAL FRIEND, AND THE LORD JESUS TRULY LIVED IN THE HEART OF MISSIONARY MARIAM HUEBNER! I FEEL SO BLESSED TO HAVE HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF KNOWING THIS DEAR LADY! I KNOW FOR CERTAIN THAT IN JUST A LITTLE WHILE I WILL GET TO SEE MARIAM AGAIN!!! SHE IS NOW WAITING FOR US, AND IT WAS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE MARIAM THAT I HAVE BEEN ABLE TO KEEP ON TELLING OTHERS ABOUT OUR JESUS FOR NEARLY 30 YEARS NOW! MARIAM REALIZED SHE COULDN'T GO TO LANDS OF DARKNESS, WHERE THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT OUR SAVIOR JESUS, BUT SHE COULD HELP TO SEND SOMEONE IN HER PLACE! I WILL NEVER FORGET OUR DEAR MISSIONARY FRIEND, MARIAM!!! OLD MISSIONARY GARY, WHO LOVED MARIAM!!!!
Gary Thies
September 13, 2021
Miriam was such a blessing here at Linden Court. She was a bright spot in many of the residents lives. she was wonderful Christian lady who showed her humor and enthusiasm for life. She will be missed. I am so glad she touched my life in such an inspiring way.
Mary Hepburn
Friend
September 11, 2021
Prayers for the Family throughout this time.
Don Isabell
September 11, 2021
