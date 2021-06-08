Menu
Mona Lisa Torres
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Mona Lisa Torres, 58, of North Platte, passed away on June 4, 2021, at Great Plains Health surrounded by her loved ones. On this day many of her friends and family made their way to say "good-bye" to Mona as she was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was born on March 12, 1963, to Tony Torres Sr. and Josephine Torres (Torrez) at Memorial Hospital in North Platte. Mona grew up and went to school in North Platte, graduating with the class of 1983. Mona had a passion to take care of people and for about 20 years she worked as a nursing assistant working in long-term care facilities. After Mona took on a couple of jobs, she could no longer work due to crippling hand pain. She was always the life of the party and loved to have a good time. Always bright, eccentric, and wild is how she will always be remembered. Her wild spirit will be missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Sr.; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mona is survived by her lifelong significant other, Ben Yates; mother, Josephine; little brother, Tony Jr.; little sister, Shirley; daughter, Leslie; sons, San and Blake (Vanessa) Suhr; grandchildren, Kianna, Cruiz, Aubriella, Azalea and Freesia; step-grandchildren, Angelo, Fabian, Gerber and Genesis; and many friends, aunts, uncles and a whole slew of cousins. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown celebrating. Rosary will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery next to her father, Tony Sr. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
16
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NE
Jun
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES WE HAD GROWING UP, MY MOM & YOUR MOM JOSIE, ALWAYS WERE TOGETHER HANGING OUT. R.I.P. U WILL BE MISSED BY MANY.
Florence k Chavez (DEWOLF)
Friend
June 10, 2021
Your beautiful soul is soaring with the Angel's. Deepest Condolences to family and friends. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Pam Alvarado
Friend
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Torres family
Becky J James
Friend
June 8, 2021
We love you Mona Lisa u were such a beautiful soul inside and out...our deepest sympathy praying for comfort for the family ..love Jesi and cowboy
Jesi and cowboy
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy prayers for the family you will be missed Mona rest in peace
Jennifer Carey
Friend
June 7, 2021
