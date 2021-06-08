Mona Lisa Torres, 58, of North Platte, passed away on June 4, 2021, at Great Plains Health surrounded by her loved ones. On this day many of her friends and family made their way to say "good-bye" to Mona as she was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was born on March 12, 1963, to Tony Torres Sr. and Josephine Torres (Torrez) at Memorial Hospital in North Platte. Mona grew up and went to school in North Platte, graduating with the class of 1983. Mona had a passion to take care of people and for about 20 years she worked as a nursing assistant working in long-term care facilities. After Mona took on a couple of jobs, she could no longer work due to crippling hand pain. She was always the life of the party and loved to have a good time. Always bright, eccentric, and wild is how she will always be remembered. Her wild spirit will be missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Sr.; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mona is survived by her lifelong significant other, Ben Yates; mother, Josephine; little brother, Tony Jr.; little sister, Shirley; daughter, Leslie; sons, San and Blake (Vanessa) Suhr; grandchildren, Kianna, Cruiz, Aubriella, Azalea and Freesia; step-grandchildren, Angelo, Fabian, Gerber and Genesis; and many friends, aunts, uncles and a whole slew of cousins. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown celebrating. Rosary will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery next to her father, Tony Sr. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2021.