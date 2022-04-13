Menu
Monsais Ernesto Estraca
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home
Monsais Ernesto Estraca, 45, of North Platte, previously of Victoria, Texas, passed away on April 7, 2022. Ernest graduated in 1997 from Stroman High School in Victoria. Ernest worked many jobs but being a security guard was one of his favorites. Ernest was a gentle soul and helped anyone he could despite any pain that he was in. Ernest loved his family more than anything, especially Luna who would light up his day. There was nothing he wouldn't do for anyone. His next love was for his PS4, he would pass the time away playing games online. With his newfound love for Tik-Tok, he always found a way to make someone laugh. Ernest always found something to do, his life was never boring. For the past 19 years, Ernest made his home in Nebraska where he and Cynthia built a life together. The two were inseparable and Ernest enjoyed going on many adventures with Cynthia. Ernest will be greatly missed by many and his memory will live on through his loved ones. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Monsais Ernesto Estraca; many aunts and uncles; and his best friend, John Perez. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Estraca; his son, Joe (fiancée, Alicia Crow) Sattterwhite; daughter/granddaughter, Luna Satterwhite; his mother, Doris (Jesus) Martinez; his brother, Robert (Toni) Estraca; his sister, Susie (Eddie) Akin; nieces, Bonnie, Bella, Kelsie, Jayla, Sadie, Desirae and Natalie; and nephews, Brodie and Robert. In lieu of any flowers, memorials are suggested for his family. Online condolences may be shared at bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. More services will be in Victoria, Texas, at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Bridgman Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Apr
15
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
