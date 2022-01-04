Monty Wayne Roos passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. Monty was born to Aurthor Roos and Betty (Wright) Roos on July 28, 1956, in Holdrege. They lived in Alma. Monty's father Aurthor passed when he was just three months old. Betty married Francis Keenan and moved to Grafton until 1970. He then moved to North Platte where he made his permanent home. Monty married in 1976. To this union, they were blessed with three boys: Samuel, Nathan and Kyle Roos. They later divorced in 1999. He then met his soul mate, Debra Farr, with whom he remained until his passing. They combined their kids and made one big blended family. He joined the Navy in 1974 until his discharge in 1978. He then went to work for the City of North Platte where he remained until his passing. He would work for Keenan Farms every October for the past 30 years to help with harvest. Monty belonged to the Iron Horse motorcycle group for many years and also belonged to the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his father, Aurthor; stepdad, Francis Keenan; brothers, John and Patrick Keenan; grandparents, Albert and Hattie Wright; father-in-law, Keith Barron; and stepson, Wesley Nichols. He is survived by his love, Debra Farr; his mother, Betty Keenan; sisters, Karla Miles and Genie (Joel) Nuss; brothers, Tom (Jacque) Keenan and Joe (Jerri) Keenan; sons, Samuel (Ashley) Roos, Nathan and Kyle Roos and Levi (Lybondra) Niuiub; daughter, Brenna (Alex) Nichols; grandkids, Skyler, Mathias, Travis, Adam, Christopher and Allen; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to The Guardians of the Children of North Platte. Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 11, at the D&N Center in North Platte.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 4, 2022.