Myrtle May Babcock Myrtle May Babcock, 77, of North Platte, died Jan. 11, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2022.
Sorry to hear of Myrtle's passing. May God give you peace knowing she is in a better place.
Pat Babcock
January 18, 2022
Thinking of you all. Beth Schlichtman
Beth Schlichtman
Family
January 18, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will always remember spending a full day with all of your family picking up potatoes from our Dad's field and all the fun things we did at St. Anselm's in Anselmo. Peace to all of you from the Jacquot Family-PATSY, JEANNE, MARITA, BILL AND MARY
Mary Coffman
Family
January 17, 2022
Condolences to the Bolen siblings and Myrtle's family. Remembering wild times riding around in the Anselmo pastures where you lived. Peace to each of you.
Jacquot siblings..DAN, JANET, and CONNIE
Family
January 14, 2022
Jim, Victor and Wendy, I am so sorry to hear about Myrt passing. I pray that God’s comforting arms surround you and give you peace in knowing she is with Him. Even though I can’t be there my thoughts are with you and I am sending hugs your way. Love you.
Delma Doggett
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of Merts passing.
Hugs and prayers
Coleen Schumer