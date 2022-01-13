May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will always remember spending a full day with all of your family picking up potatoes from our Dad's field and all the fun things we did at St. Anselm's in Anselmo. Peace to all of you from the Jacquot Family-PATSY, JEANNE, MARITA, BILL AND MARY

Mary Coffman Family January 17, 2022