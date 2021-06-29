With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Nancy Ragains, our loving and devoted mother. Nancy passed away while in hospice care on May 23, 2021. Nancy was born in North Platte, the only child of Richard and Elma Anderson. Nancy was the beloved mother of Susan (Bill), Mike (Nancy) and Lesa; proud grandmother of Amanda (Neil), Matthew, Michaela, Nick, Brianna and Annie; and great-grandmother to Jackson. Nancy spent many years employed by the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the Learning Center. She truly enjoyed her career with the university along with the many friendships she made while working there. In 1999, Nancy retired to Denver. She approached her move to Denver as an adventure, exploring every aspect of this great city. Nancy was a fabulous cook, although she preferred to dine out at her favorite restaurants. Her kids would spend days trying to reach her by phone leaving concerned messages. Nancy would simply respond by saying she was out. Nancy was always on the move. An avid walker, she was walking two miles a day when she entered her 80s. Nancy loved to drive and explore new places. It was amazing how many people she would run into that were friends from Nebraska. Nancy was a member of the Eagles and the Eastern Star. Nancy spent many years living on our ranch raising horses, cattle, sheep, pigs and numerous family pets. Nancy became a big animal lover. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Safe Harbor Lab Rescue (safeharborlabrescue.org
) or the Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org
) Services will be later in the year.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 29, 2021.