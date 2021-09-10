Nancy Louise (Brouillette) Rudy, 72, of Alma, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma. Nancy was born in Hastings on Nov. 28, 1948, the first of four children born to Vernon and Mildred (Morrissey) Brouillette. She received her education from the Grand Island Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1967. On July 6, 1968, Nancy was united in marriage to Robert "Kent" Rudy at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, and to this union, two children were born: Brandy and Vikki. The couple made their home in various towns throughout Nebraska including Broken Bow, Juniata, Lexington and Alma. Together they enjoyed each other's company and antiquing as a hobby. Nancy enjoyed reading, playing cards, camping, watching movies and the Nebraska Huskers. She served on the board of the Alma Senior Center and was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Catholic Church. Nancy will be remembered for her positive attitude while dealing with years of health inflictions and will be in her family's hearts as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Brouillette; sisters, Susan Babb and Peggy Reed; father-in-law, Kenneth Rudy; mothers-in-law, Glena Rudy and Bonnie N. Rudy; and brother-in-law, Garry Rudy. Nancy is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert "Kent" Rudy of Alma; her children, Brandy Rudy and his wife, Sharla, of Columbus and Vikki Lind and her husband, Nicholas, of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Shayla Jessen and her husband, Isaac, of Clarks and Caylee Lind of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Ellie Jessen; brothers-in-law, Don Rudy and his wife, Connie, Bill Rudy and his wife, Gaylene, Dave Rudy, Amil Babb and Jim Reed; sisters-in-law, Bonnie J. Rudy, Barb Barnett and her husband, Joel, and Barb (Brouillette) Chamberlin and her husband, Dave; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonbauerfh.com
. A memorial service and rosary will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with family friend Steve Finney and Father Maurice Current officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Giltner Cemetery in Giltner at a later date. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page, facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622
. Memorial book signing will be one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the Johnson Center in Alma. Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2021.