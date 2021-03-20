Nancy Jolene Morris Whitaker Nancy Whitaker passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2021, with family members and a beloved friend to share her journey to the next life. Nancy was born in Minneapolis, Kansas, on March 11, 1937, to Loren and Maxine Morris. Her family moved to several locations in Kansas before settling in North Platte in 1946. Nancy attended school in North Platte and became involved in the community. In 1954, Nancy was honored to be elected Jobs Daughter Queen, which was one of her happiest memories. Nancy graduated from North Platte Senior High in 1955. She was one of the top 10 students. Nancy attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs for two years and was working on a degree in fine arts. Nancy then started dating Jim Whitaker, having their first date at the Pawnee Hotel. Nancy then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to join Jim, where she finished her education. In 1958, she was elected Sweetheart of Sigma Chi by her peers, which was another cherished memory. Nancy graduated in 1959 with a degree in social work and married Jim Whitaker one week later. Nancy and Jim moved to Denver, Colorado, where Jim attended law school at the University of Denver and Nancy received her "PHT" (putting hubby through) by working as a social worker at the Denver Department of Welfare. Their daughter, Kim Whitaker, was born in Denver. In 1963, Jim practiced law for one year, and then the family moved back to North Platte where Jim started working with his family at Whitaker Furniture. David Whitaker was born in 1964, and shortly after the family permanently moved to their house on Birchwood Road. Nancy raised Kim and David for several years and then returned to her career as a social worker. Nancy helped establish congregate meals for senior citizens, which led to the establishment of the senior center, and the first after-school day camp for latch-key kids, which she started when she was president of the North Star Board. She was the director of the Lincoln County Attorney's Victim-Witness Unit from 1985-87. Nancy also oversaw free weatherization for low-income homes in a 15-county area through the Mid-Nebraska Community Services Inc. Nancy was honored at the 10th annual Women of Achievement awards for her service to the community. Nancy founded la leche league chapter in North Platte and was a proud member of P.E.O. Chapter HO, for which she served as president for one year and vice president, as well as other positions. She was a friend of Lois W. and helped many people through her experiences and wise counsel. She was the First Lady of North Platte from 1996-2004 when Jim Whitaker served as Mayor. She and Jim also participated for many years in NebraskaLand Days, starting in 1968 when it was first established in North Platte. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the arts and music, and loved her Law and Order episodes. She and Jim had many wonderful adventures traveling, especially after retirement. She and Jim were members of the Presbyterian Church and later became active members of the First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Maxine Morris, her grandparents, William and Mary Luella Morris and Rothwell and Ruth Vaughn, her husband of 57 years, Jim Whitaker; and her great-niece, Lindsay Whitaker. She is survived by her daughter, Kim; son, David; granddaughter, Sarah (Sam) Holley; grandsons, Eric (Shannon) and Kyle (Sarah) Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Sadie (Justin Pettit), Sophie and Jayden Nichols, Treyton and Ben Nichols, Ryder Ebel, and Penelope Nichols; and three nephews, Mark (Jennifer), Jeff (Robin), Kevin (Cindy) Whitaker; and one great-nephew, Sean Whitaker. A memorial has been established through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.