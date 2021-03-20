Nancy Jolene Morris Whitaker Nancy Whitaker passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2021, with family members and a beloved friend to share her journey to the next life. Nancy was born in Minneapolis, Kansas, on March 11, 1937, to Loren and Maxine Morris. Her family moved to several locations in Kansas before settling in North Platte in 1946. Nancy attended school in North Platte and became involved in the community. In 1954, Nancy was honored to be elected Jobs Daughter Queen, which was one of her happiest memories. Nancy graduated from North Platte Senior High in 1955. She was one of the top 10 students. Nancy attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs for two years and was working on a degree in fine arts. Nancy then started dating Jim Whitaker, having their first date at the Pawnee Hotel. Nancy then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to join Jim, where she finished her education. In 1958, she was elected Sweetheart of Sigma Chi by her peers, which was another cherished memory. Nancy graduated in 1959 with a degree in social work and married Jim Whitaker one week later. Nancy and Jim moved to Denver, Colorado, where Jim attended law school at the University of Denver and Nancy received her "PHT" (putting hubby through) by working as a social worker at the Denver Department of Welfare. Their daughter, Kim Whitaker, was born in Denver. In 1963, Jim practiced law for one year, and then the family moved back to North Platte where Jim started working with his family at Whitaker Furniture. David Whitaker was born in 1964, and shortly after the family permanently moved to their house on Birchwood Road. Nancy raised Kim and David for several years and then returned to her career as a social worker. Nancy helped establish congregate meals for senior citizens, which led to the establishment of the senior center, and the first after-school day camp for latch-key kids, which she started when she was president of the North Star Board. She was the director of the Lincoln County Attorney's Victim-Witness Unit from 1985-87. Nancy also oversaw free weatherization for low-income homes in a 15-county area through the Mid-Nebraska Community Services Inc. Nancy was honored at the 10th annual Women of Achievement awards for her service to the community. Nancy founded la leche league chapter in North Platte and was a proud member of P.E.O. Chapter HO, for which she served as president for one year and vice president, as well as other positions. She was a friend of Lois W. and helped many people through her experiences and wise counsel. She was the First Lady of North Platte from 1996-2004 when Jim Whitaker served as Mayor. She and Jim also participated for many years in NebraskaLand Days, starting in 1968 when it was first established in North Platte. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the arts and music, and loved her Law and Order episodes. She and Jim had many wonderful adventures traveling, especially after retirement. She and Jim were members of the Presbyterian Church and later became active members of the First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Maxine Morris, her grandparents, William and Mary Luella Morris and Rothwell and Ruth Vaughn, her husband of 57 years, Jim Whitaker; and her great-niece, Lindsay Whitaker. She is survived by her daughter, Kim; son, David; granddaughter, Sarah (Sam) Holley; grandsons, Eric (Shannon) and Kyle (Sarah) Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Sadie (Justin Pettit), Sophie and Jayden Nichols, Treyton and Ben Nichols, Ryder Ebel, and Penelope Nichols; and three nephews, Mark (Jennifer), Jeff (Robin), Kevin (Cindy) Whitaker; and one great-nephew, Sean Whitaker. A memorial has been established through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy and I were Gamma Phi Beta sisters at Colorado College. I thought she was such a darling girl and we were good friends at the time. We both left CC at the same time for the same reason. I later finished my degree at Univ. of Texas. I too was from Kansas and a P.E.O. I live now in Atlanta GA. I just learned about her passing in the “CC Bulletin.” In reading her obituary, I learned Jim got his law degree at the Univ. of Denver. My daughter is a tenured professor there now. While Nancy and I did not continue our relationship, I got the chance to have a long phone visit with Nancy while I was helping to work on our 50th CC Reunion. It was like we had never parted company! She was a doll.
Lucinda (Cindy) Beyer-Headrick
Classmate
August 15, 2021
Joe, Mindy, Ryan,Chris & Deana
March 27, 2021
Dear Whitaker family, Nancy was such a beautiful person. I was so touched by her comments to me about my column that I write for the Telegraph on the religion page. She commented that I should think of my column as a ministry and not as a job. My whole outlook changed. i was so thankful to her for offering such insight. Nancy was such a caring classy Christian lady. She will be missed.
Mary Hepburn
Friend
March 24, 2021
I knew Nancy when I worked at Linden Estates. She was a sweet and kind Christian Lady. I love taking care of her. Nancy and I would have such great talks about everything. I missed her when i left Linden. I will miss her now as well but I know I will see her again someday.
I'm praying for you all. God Bless You All
Bethany
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
Bethany Smith
March 22, 2021
Sending thoughts, prayers and love from our family to the Whitaker family.
Roy and Lynda Pendleton
Family
March 22, 2021
Harry Woodward and Family
March 22, 2021
Nancy and Jim Whitaker were well respected and loved by the community of North Platte. Praying for the repose of Nancy and also for David and Kim.
Ruby Coleman
Friend
March 22, 2021
Bo, Tracy and Cora Wid
March 22, 2021
Nancy was not only my Mother´s best friend, but a woman who was so loving, kind and gentle to everyone. She and Jim will always be in our hearts and we wish David, Kim and the family peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Suzanne Grachek & Sam Schimek
March 21, 2021
Nancy was certainly one of the best. Sadly, we will miss her. Our condolences to the Whitaker family.
Chuck and Kristi Salestrom
March 21, 2021
I was Nancy's first roommate when she transferred to UN-L from CC to the Gamma Phi Beta house. I got the best grades in my college career when we roomed together. She was a serious student!
Cathy Gumb Simon
Classmate
March 21, 2021
Keep you in my prayers we are going to miss you
David Brown
March 21, 2021
Nancy you were an inspiration to me and many. Your sweet, gentle nature was so refreshing. Rest in peace, Nancy.
Mary M. Hanson
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Nancy was a wonderful woman and a good friend to my mother. Bless you all.
Dianna Goosey
March 21, 2021
We will miss Nancy. I remember hanging out with her and Jim Kim & Dave and my parents. What great memories.
Suzan Hutchison (Soper)
Friend
March 20, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Nancy please say Hi to Jim from Gary Kennedy , he and Bill's Oldest Cousin whose family once lived in North Platte and are now living in Des Moines , WA.
Gary Kennedy
Family
March 20, 2021
The Morrison family is so saddened to learn of Nancy's passing. Jim and Nancy were such leaders in and champions of North Platte and Nebraska. Nancy also put her heart and soul into her family, and our thoughts are with them at this sad time. May they find comfort in knowing how beloved Nancy was. We send our most heartfelt sympathy.
Sharon Morrison
Friend
March 20, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Nancy was such a lovely lady. Jim and Nancy both loved North Platte and gave a lot back to our community. She will be missed by many. God Bless her family
Jon and Cheri Bodeman
Acquaintance
March 20, 2021
So very sad to read of Nancy's death. I knew her from church and when we were both LLL Leaders in NP. She was a wonderful lady ! May God hold her family members in His loving arms and comfort them.