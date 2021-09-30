Menu
Nellie Jane Moncrief
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Nellie Jane Moncrief, 93, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. Nellie was born March 15, 1928, in North Platte, to Daniel and Nellie Schaeffer Thompson. Nellie will always be remembered for her passion for her cats and her love of crocheting. Nellie is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Nellie; five brothers; and four sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Nellie (Peter) Marburger; along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace...R. I. P. ... I Believe that she was my grandfather's sister...
Mark& Sheryl Schaeffer
Family
October 1, 2021
