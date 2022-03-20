Nick Griego, 75, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Feb. 2, 1946, to Juan Antonio Griego and Brigida Griego of Manzano, New Mexico. He grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and moved to California as a young man. He was united in marriage to Pamela K. Espinoza on Jan. 13, 1968, at All Saints Catholic Church, El Sereno, California. He enjoyed his retirement after truck driving. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, roasting his New Mexico Hatch chiles, cooking, gardening, loved fishing, drawing, painting and creating inventions to make his life easier. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Polito Griego and Leopold Griego; his sisters, Dora Griego and Oralia Candelaria; his parents, Juan Antonio Griego and Brigida Griego; and his grandparents, Juan Antonio Griego and Brigida Sanchez, Francisco de Borja Sanchez and Maria Arguello. He is survived by his wife, Pamela K. Griego; his daughters, Patricia Trujillo, Jeannette Towse and Cassandra Donovan; his grandchildren, Jessica Rivas, William Trujillo, Nicholas Trujillo, Lori Rivas, Ryan Swift, Patrick Trujillo, Madeleine Trujillo, Bailey Towse and Bradley Towse. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating. Inurnment in the church columbarium will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2022.