Nicke Whyte, 71, of North Platte, lost her battle with cancer on Oct. 2, 2021. Her life was full of memories that will be treasured by many. There will never be another like Helen Ann "Nicke" Whyte. She was born on May 8, 1950. Her parents, Kenneth and Laura (Lindholm) Nickelson, walked out of the hospital in Worland, Wyoming, with a child packed with love, sarcasm, empathy and song (even though sometimes off-key). Nicke grew up and married the father of her five children: Casandra, James, Angel, Johnathan and Amber. However, the love of her life, Thomas Gene Whyte, would emerge and marry her on March 31, 1997, while living in Idaho. They settled in North Platte in 1998. Nicke loved working with people. She could make a lifelong friend while returning change. Her constant smile and contagious energy were sought out by many North Platte residents. Her favorite job was being mom and then she was promoted to grandma and great-grandma. Her hobbies included crocheting, puzzles, and bowling. She also enjoyed many computer games and card games. However, her favorite was teaching her family the pastime of singing show-tune songs and replying sarcastically to everyday events. Greeting her at the Lord's side include her parents; twin sisters, Linda Cushing and Lori Cox; brothers-in-law, Butch Cushing and Michael Whyte; and her daughter, Casandra Hedglin. With her unconditional love, Nicke leaves behind her husband; four children, James (Marie) Shafer, Angel (Lisa) Cantu, Johnathan (Nicole) Shafer and Amber Mergele; two sisters, Connie (Keith) Heinrich and Lisa (Pat) McDonald; brother-in-law, Rick Cox; sisters-in-law, Mary Hescock, Midge (Jack) Pollack and Deb (Randy) Jess; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews; and countless friends and loved ones. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte. Food will follow at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m. The memorial may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangments.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 5, 2021.