Nicole Vargas Jackson
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Nicole Vargas Jackson, 45, of North Platte, died March 17, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Nicole was born to Greg and Sandra (Scott) Vargas on Aug. 19, 1975, in North Platte where she lived her whole life. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1993, Nicole worked as a waitress and did cosmetology. On Sept. 25, 2009, she married Deon Gregory Jackson and they had a son, Cayden. Nicole liked watching reality TV shows and loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, Greg; aunt, Stephanie Vargas; uncle, Gary Vargas; and grandparents, Fulgencio and Mildred Vargas and Howard and Ruth Scott. Nicole leaves behind her husband, Deon; son, Cayden Jackson; mother, Sandra Vargas; sister, Michelle Vargas, all of North Platte; aunts, Pamela Proctor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mercedes "Mercy" Dschaak, of Omaha and Sharon Scott of Stone Mountain, Georgia; uncles, Frank Vargas of Las Vegas and Pat (Karen) Scott of Denver; niece, Chantel Vargas; nephews, Zack Vargas and Derek (Delaney) Vargas; great-niece, Ellie Vargas; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Father Josh Brown officiating. Services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
27
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Sandi, Michelle & family I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts & prayers are with you.
Sue Tridle
March 28, 2021
You were such a blessing in my family´s lives Nicole. My Granddaughter was blessed with your namesake. Sending prayers for your family. You´ll continue to be a Blessing in the Angels´ Choir!
Tressie Smith
March 26, 2021
Sandy I cannot imagine your pain loosing your daughter. Knowing you will reach out to our Lord Jesus Christ for strength and peace. I pray for you and the family to receive peace and comfort knowing she watches over all from our Lord Gods House.
Mike Ginapp
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. My sympathy to the family and friends of Nicole.
Pam Andrews
March 23, 2021
I am so very sorry for Nichole´s passing. Sandy and family, my heart goes out to you. God be with you through this difficult time.
Trish Liljestrand
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathy
DorisSimants
March 23, 2021
Sandy we are so saddened by the passing of Nicole. May God wrap his arms around you now and forever. Love Diane and Larry
Larry & Diane Derra
March 23, 2021
