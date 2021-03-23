Nicole Vargas Jackson, 45, of North Platte, died March 17, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Nicole was born to Greg and Sandra (Scott) Vargas on Aug. 19, 1975, in North Platte where she lived her whole life. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1993, Nicole worked as a waitress and did cosmetology. On Sept. 25, 2009, she married Deon Gregory Jackson and they had a son, Cayden. Nicole liked watching reality TV shows and loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, Greg; aunt, Stephanie Vargas; uncle, Gary Vargas; and grandparents, Fulgencio and Mildred Vargas and Howard and Ruth Scott. Nicole leaves behind her husband, Deon; son, Cayden Jackson; mother, Sandra Vargas; sister, Michelle Vargas, all of North Platte; aunts, Pamela Proctor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mercedes "Mercy" Dschaak, of Omaha and Sharon Scott of Stone Mountain, Georgia; uncles, Frank Vargas of Las Vegas and Pat (Karen) Scott of Denver; niece, Chantel Vargas; nephews, Zack Vargas and Derek (Delaney) Vargas; great-niece, Ellie Vargas; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Father Josh Brown officiating. Services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2021.