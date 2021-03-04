Norma Jean Stevens, 82, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed peacefully from this earth at St. Martin's Serenity Place on March 1, 2021. Norma Jean was born in Mullen on Jan. 24, 1939, to Robert and Maxine Knepper. Norma Jean grew up in the Thedford area, graduating from Thedford High School in 1956 with her teaching certificate. She taught at a rural Cherry County school from 1956 to 1957. She then went on to attend Kearney State College for a couple of years before returning to Thedford. Norma Jean met her husband John Carl "Jack" Stevens at a dance at the Star Theater in Thedford. Jack had recently moved to Thedford in 1957 to work at the Abbott Bank. Jack and Norma Jean were wed on June 6, 1959. Norma taught at Thedford Elementary for a year before she and Jack started their family. Raising her children and attending their activities were the highlights of her "career." While living in Thedford, Norma became an insurance agent and operated Stevens Insurance, until moving to Valentine. While in Valentine, she worked as an insurance clerk at Cherry County Hospital. In 1992, Jack and Norma Jean moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Norma Jean worked in the product demo department at Sam's Club for 14 years before hanging up her apron to enjoy retirement. Norma Jean enjoyed her gardening, card playing, Husker sports and, most of all, her children and grandchildren, her greatest joy. Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maxine Knepper; her husband, John Carl "Jack" Stevens; and her daughter, Jerri Ann Stevens. Norma Jean is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Aida) Wayne, Susan Eileen, Richard Lee and John (Anne) Gregory; her grandchildren, Kelsey Jean Moszczynski and her husband Thomas, Karalyn Elizabeth Stevens, Robert James Stevens, Michael and Crystal Anderson and Nancy and Matt Berg; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Berg, Jack Anderson and Cora Lou Anderson; siblings, Robert Knepper and Lee Knepper; sisters-in-law, Sharon Knepper, Ruth Burgess and Joan Sutton; and a host of many more family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Monument Home Health and Hospice, Rapid City and the Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford. Online condolences may be shared at kirkfuneralhome.com
. Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. MT Saturday, March 6, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City with Pastor Brent Woodard officiating. Livestream of Norma's service will be available on kirkfuneralhome.com
. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2021.