Olinda Boslau
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
On Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 76, Olinda (Odean) Boslau, peacefully passed into heaven while surrounded by her family at a Lincoln hospital. She had only recently been diagnosed with lymphoma. Olinda was born to Alice and Ollie Odean in North Platte on Dec. 15, 1944. The family grew to four when Rick was born a few years later. The Odean family lived in Hershey until moving to California for a short time. When they returned to Nebraska they settled in North Platte. Olinda was a member of the North Platte High School Class of 1963. She was involved in many activities including cheerleading, National Honor Society, drama club, chorus, student council and was Homecoming (Color Day) Queen. At a young age, Olinda began playing piano and this skill became her talent as she participated in various pageants. She was crowned Miss North Platte and later "Face of Nebraska." She went on to represent Nebraska in the "American Beauty Pageant" (Miss Universe Pageant) and was awarded "Miss Congeniality." Following high school, Olinda attended Kearney State College and graduated with her B.A. in education. On Aug. 6, 1967, at the First Christian Church of North Platte, Olinda was united in marriage to Byron Boslau. Since Byron was attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the couple moved to Lincoln where they eventually made their home. Olinda taught high school English in Grand Island and at Lincoln Southeast High School where she was also the speech teacher. In 1980, Olinda and Byron welcomed their son, Bradlee, into their lives and soon became very involved with Special Olympics. Olinda was Brad's biggest fan! She was active in her church, Edenton First Christian, as well as with Special Olympics, PEO, a gourmet cooking club, book club, prayer group and various other organizations and clubs. Olinda was a dedicated, loving Christian woman. The Boslaus were devoted Husker fans who rarely missed a home football game or volleyball match. Olinda enjoyed reading and traveling with Byron on business trips. She especially enjoyed the Boslau family vacations to Disney World each January to celebrate Brad's birthday, and these trips always included a visit to a gator park. Olinda will always be remembered for being a kind, gentle woman who was beautiful on the inside and out. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and classmates. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her parents, Ollie and Alice Odean; and in-laws, Hank and Aladine Boslau. Olinda leaves behind her beloved son, Bradlee of Lincoln; her brother, Rick (Dodie) Odean of North Platte; cousins, Jack (Peggy) Moorhead, Billy (Jackie) Moorhead, Andy (Marcia) Olson, John VanPelt, Gary (Carolyn) Rickett, Jack (Pam) Rickett and Georgena (Alan) Arnett; her special "sister-cousin," Donna (Bill) Arnett; numerous nieces and nephews including, Greg (Robin) Odean of Lincoln and Josh (Heather) Odean of Matthews, North Carolin; and many other family and friends. In keeping with Olinda's wishes, and in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to organizations close to her heart: Nebraska Special Olympics, Lincoln YMCA, Edenton Christian Church or Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for high school scholarships. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at the North Platte First United Methodist Church. Face masks are required in the church. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
12
Service
11:30a.m.
North Platte First United Methodist Church.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so very sorry that olinda boslau died and I will miss her very much. I do love being with her and her family
Amanda Marshbanks
March 13, 2021
I met Olinda via the Lincoln Tennis Buddies program where I coach Brad. She was so supportive. Always kind
and upbeat in her conversation. She always appreciated others efforts. Watching Brad play tennis put a smile on her face. My thoughts and prayers go to Brad and the family.
Phil Wolfe
Friend
March 12, 2021
Olinda was one of our most beloved classmates (NPHS1963). She was sweet and kind, caring, fun, smart, and beautiful inside and out. After she was hospitalized, there was an enormous outpouring of love and concern in our class email group. My sincerest condolences go out to her son, brother and other loved ones. She will be sorely missed.
Dana Rosenberg
March 11, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Boslau family my thoughts and prayers are with me tonight we will miss you
Zach Kriz
March 10, 2021
Dear Brad, I am so sorry for your loss! Hugs and prayers!
Sarah Fuenning, from Tennis Buddies
March 10, 2021
Dear Brad, I am so very sorry about your Mom. She was a lovely lady and I know you must have wonderful memories of her. My sincere condolences.
Mary Burrow. A Tennis Buddy
March 10, 2021
Sad to hear of my classmate, I know she was a born-again Christian so I will see her again. Olinda was a very sweet and kind person. My condolences to the family.
Patrick McNeil
March 9, 2021
20 years of tennis my simplifies for her parents and brad my condolences to your mother
James Andrews
Friend
March 9, 2021
I first met Olinda at Lincoln Southeast High School where we both taught English. My husband Jim was on the Lincoln Community Playhouse board with Olinda. I recently enjoyed being with Olinda and Brad during Tennis Buddies matches.
Barb DeMars
March 9, 2021
Brad played tennis with my daughter and sometimes I would visit with Olinda, she was always so sweet. Enjoyed our conversions very much. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Judy & Tia Reynolds
March 9, 2021
She was a wonderful lady , great family ! I´ve known them since I had Bradlee in preschool . Hugs to the family!
Gizella Folmer
March 9, 2021
I had Mrs. Boslau for English Lit at Southeast. Very nice lady.
Susan J McCoy
March 9, 2021
My sympathy and condolence to the family of a class mate. North Platte Senior High Class of 1963
Dean Hyde
March 8, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of Olinda´s family. I´ve known the Boslau family since the mid 1990´s, when I became the church pianist at ELCC, here in Lincoln, where they attended.
Jeff Agler
March 7, 2021
Kindness, beauty, fun was Olinda Odean Boslau. I married into NPH `63-she was beloved in a class of many remarkable members. A memory of her brings a tear she is gone, a rush of smiles she was here and a prayer of thanks for the gift of knowing her. Blessings on all who grieve her.
Sue Ellen Thompson Wall
March 7, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Olinda´s passing. I was in high school with both Olinda and Marvin-they were one and two years ahead of me. Both were special people. Sympathies to the family!
Michael Barrett
March 7, 2021
Sorry to read about Olinda. Has been years since I have seen her. She was special
Susan Jameson
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Been many years since I saw her but I'm sure her sweetness stayed with her.
Ellen Odean Lloyd
March 7, 2021
