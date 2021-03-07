On Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 76, Olinda (Odean) Boslau, peacefully passed into heaven while surrounded by her family at a Lincoln hospital. She had only recently been diagnosed with lymphoma. Olinda was born to Alice and Ollie Odean in North Platte on Dec. 15, 1944. The family grew to four when Rick was born a few years later. The Odean family lived in Hershey until moving to California for a short time. When they returned to Nebraska they settled in North Platte. Olinda was a member of the North Platte High School Class of 1963. She was involved in many activities including cheerleading, National Honor Society, drama club, chorus, student council and was Homecoming (Color Day) Queen. At a young age, Olinda began playing piano and this skill became her talent as she participated in various pageants. She was crowned Miss North Platte and later "Face of Nebraska." She went on to represent Nebraska in the "American Beauty Pageant" (Miss Universe Pageant) and was awarded "Miss Congeniality." Following high school, Olinda attended Kearney State College and graduated with her B.A. in education. On Aug. 6, 1967, at the First Christian Church of North Platte, Olinda was united in marriage to Byron Boslau. Since Byron was attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the couple moved to Lincoln where they eventually made their home. Olinda taught high school English in Grand Island and at Lincoln Southeast High School where she was also the speech teacher. In 1980, Olinda and Byron welcomed their son, Bradlee, into their lives and soon became very involved with Special Olympics. Olinda was Brad's biggest fan! She was active in her church, Edenton First Christian, as well as with Special Olympics, PEO, a gourmet cooking club, book club, prayer group and various other organizations and clubs. Olinda was a dedicated, loving Christian woman. The Boslaus were devoted Husker fans who rarely missed a home football game or volleyball match. Olinda enjoyed reading and traveling with Byron on business trips. She especially enjoyed the Boslau family vacations to Disney World each January to celebrate Brad's birthday, and these trips always included a visit to a gator park. Olinda will always be remembered for being a kind, gentle woman who was beautiful on the inside and out. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and classmates. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her parents, Ollie and Alice Odean; and in-laws, Hank and Aladine Boslau. Olinda leaves behind her beloved son, Bradlee of Lincoln; her brother, Rick (Dodie) Odean of North Platte; cousins, Jack (Peggy) Moorhead, Billy (Jackie) Moorhead, Andy (Marcia) Olson, John VanPelt, Gary (Carolyn) Rickett, Jack (Pam) Rickett and Georgena (Alan) Arnett; her special "sister-cousin," Donna (Bill) Arnett; numerous nieces and nephews including, Greg (Robin) Odean of Lincoln and Josh (Heather) Odean of Matthews, North Carolin; and many other family and friends. In keeping with Olinda's wishes, and in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to organizations close to her heart: Nebraska Special Olympics, Lincoln YMCA, Edenton Christian Church or Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for high school scholarships. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at the North Platte First United Methodist Church. Face masks are required in the church. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.