Omer Densmore Norris, known to all as Denny Norris, entered into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 15, 2021. He was 78 years old. Denny died at Loma Linda Hospital from complications of COVID. Denny was born on Dec. 28, 1942, in Whittier, California. His parents were Pastor Omer G. and Alyene Norris. Denny served as a youth pastor and pastor for over 20 years. He served the Lord at Bethel Baptist Church in La Habra, California, Community Bible Church in Murdo, South Dakota, Okaton Reformed Church in Okaton, South Dakota, North Platte Berean Fundamental Church in North Platte and the Medinah Baptist Church in Medinah, Illinois. In 1984, Denny and Ruthy became missionaries with Athletes in Action (AIA). Denny traveled with AIA teams in the United States and throughout the world. His primary ministry was to Central America, South America and the Caribbean, sharing the love of Jesus. He did this for 32 years. Denny was a kind, generous, loving man who loved the Lord with all of his heart. He had a sense of humor and loved to pull pranks on others. He was a MacGyver, using bungee cords and whatever he could find to invent something. Denny loved his wife and his family dearly and always took care of them, sometimes working two jobs along with attending college or pastoring a church. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. In his retirement, he continued to teach Bible studies to his grandchildren and took every opportunity he had to point others to Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; four children, Denny R (Arlene), Tami (Matt) McGuire, Tom (Maria), Debbie (Jason) Baker; and 29 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Cornerstone Church, 26089 Girard Street, Hemet, California.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2021.