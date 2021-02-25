Menu
Paige Teets
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Paige M. Teets Paige M. Teets, 65, of North Platte, peacefully and victoriously entered the kingdom of heaven on Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by his wife and two sons. Paige was born Aug. 10, 1955, to James and Bernice (Jobman) Teets in Gothenburg. On Sept. 2, 1977, he married his soulmate and love of his life, Gale Teets. They were blessed with two sons, Jason Paige Teets and Andrew Charles Teets. It's impossible to describe a beautiful soul as Paige in one paragraph. Paige was a man of integrity and principles. He was a devoted and loving husband, a father who lived by example, a beyond amazing grandfather, a sedulous employee, a friend to all and a man who truly loved Jesus, giving thanks each day for his abundance of blessings. His smile, so infectious ... illuminating the transparency of his kindness. Paige was humble and courageous, never complaining. He was honest, living each day by the phrase "You never have to worry about remembering the truth." His love for his family was evident, as he attempted to shield them from heartache as he took his last earthly breath. Paige was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Teets and Scott Teets; and his father-in-law, Larry Shindle. Paige is survived by his wife, Gale Teets of North Platte; sons, Jason Teets of Fort Worth, Texas, and Andrew (Jennifer) Teets of North Platte; grandchildren, Peytan, Christian, Rian, Nolan, Katie, Easton and Evie; brother, Marc (Mary) Teets of Fort Collins; mother-in-law, Delores Highberger; special cousins, Keith (Gail) Fickenscher and Kristy (Charlie) McCoy; his faithful four legged "kids," Hannah and Baxter; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. Memorials are requested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19 and masks are requested. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Service
11:00a.m.
livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page
NE
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Berean Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear that Paige died on Feb. 23! I have had no contact with Paige since enjoying his friendship at Wheatridge High School and sharing the baseball diamond with him during the summers. I did know that he was living in Nebraska, as I have been since attending Hastings College. I spent a lot of time at Paige´s house listening to music, riding bikes to Taco Bell, and playing Putt-Putt etc! He gave me rides to school in his new, cool Mustang in exchange for a little gas money. He was a great friend! May God bless you each step you take! Jim Donley 2905 Lake Park Lane Hastings, Ne 68901
Jim Donley
Friend
July 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. He fought courageously and never appeared to dwell on the bad, always looking forward to the brighter times. John and I offer our sincere sympathy and prayers for healing for his family.
Karen Werkmeister
Friend
March 3, 2021
I remember as a kid at the Co-op in Mitchell Paige would always have a smile on his face. He would make it a point to talk to us kids which was not always the case with adults. Angels do live among us. Sometimes they disguise their wings, but there is no diguising the example of genuine love that they show us. Paige and Gale have always been a light in a sometimes dark world. Our love, thoughts and prayers with Gale and family always!
Jamalee Jenkins
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
Keep you in my prayers
David Brown
March 2, 2021
The personality and friendliness of Paige from the first time I met him was very genuine and unique. We were introduced in the Rec Center Pool in North Platte and our friendship developed into an experience I will never forget. I was the "new comer" on the block and he always made me feel I was part of the whole group. I would say to Gale & Family that my Prayers, Thoughts and Condolences are with You and may Paige have a happy eternal life with the Good Lord (RIP).
Jim Schaefer
Friend
March 2, 2021
Always enjoyed my time working with Paige, so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family!
Lynn Shanahan
Coworker
March 2, 2021
Prayers sent and much love to you all during this time.. Jeri Andreas and Shallene Green .. Blessings to all...
shallene green
Friend
March 1, 2021
We lived across the street from Paige and Gale in Mitchell. Our boys were in high school with Jason and Andrew. Lester would put lights up on our tree that would scare Gale greatly. So sorry for the loss of a great man. Gale is my hero--she took absolutely great care of Paige without one complaint. Our prayers are with you. Durwin, Elaine, Sharon, Charles, and Stephen. Lester passed two years ago and was waiting for Paige in that Heavenly place.
Elaine Bump
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
We remember Paige (Gale, Jason, Andrew) from Mitchell NE as neighbors. The joy and smiles of this family brightened everyone's life. May God Bless. The Weimers (Grace, Todd, Josh)
Grace Kelley
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
Paige was a amazing person who made our train trips pass like minutes. Always a pleasure to work with. Many thoughts and prayers for family and the many friends he made on his time on earth.
Brian Kugler
Coworker
February 28, 2021
The Werkmeister family
February 27, 2021
Paige was a great guy to work with always upbeat even when his health wasnt doing well. Definitely an all around great guy. My condolences go out to all of his family. God bless.
Gary Brooks
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Teets family,
I loved how you mentioned in the obituary how Paige has now entered the kingdom of heaven. What a beautiful statement and the perfect way to think about him now.
That man was the sweetest, kindest, WARRIOR I have ever known.
Never have I known a man that was such a fighter against that horrendous disease.
I don't believe that for even a moment he never did not think he was winning.
That's the attitude and armour one must wear, display and believe in 100% to get up every morning and continue the fight.
He has now won that battle.
He has entered his eternal life.
What victory he is enjoying.
I am sad for your family Gale, because you all have to continue your lives without him.

But the peace and comfort he has now is priceless

Go on living. Go on praising God every day for his life and ALL his teachings

You WILL ALL BE TOGETHER AGAIN.

LOVE YOU ALL.

Kami Brandt
Kami Brandt
Friend
February 27, 2021
I'm sure going to miss you dad. I told you often how proud I was of you as a person. I was just the lucky one that called you dad. My favorite thing about living in North Platte and also working at the UP was the people that I would run into that knew you. They would always ask if I were Paige's son. Proudly I always answered yes and knew I was going to hear something good about my dad. It never failed that the first thing I heard was how fun it was to work with you. Your smile was contagious, your work ethic was like non other. You were a great man. I miss you dad.
Andrew Teets
Son
February 27, 2021
Paige and I hired out together with the UP. He was always so gentle and kind. He helped me by his calm, steady example. I will miss knowing him and being his friend. I share your grief at his loss.
Cathrne Wearin
Friend
February 27, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I hope you will all find comfort in knowing Paige has no more pain or suffering and as God´s Angel; he will forever be with you all. What wonderful memories you will always have and share. He truly was a Great guy and will be missed.
Barb Lebruska
February 27, 2021
Paige was a kind, intelligent and generous human. I loved his laugh and gentle spirit. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. "I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do, I will be called home. And I will go home without fear, trepidations, wondering what's gonna happen." #MayaAngelou So very sorry for your loss. We love you and keep you in our prayers.
Laurie or Alger
February 27, 2021
Love you Paigey. You are a beautiful soul. I loved working with you at the group home. You were so kind & such a team player. You also made us the best breakfast burritos ever! Love you Paigey. I will really miss you my friend. Love you too Gale. I am so glad that we all had our Starbucks coffee date. It was so nice to see you guys & to hug you both. I am here for you.
Joany Mohr Thompson
February 27, 2021
The earth lost a wonderful and courageous person. Paige will be greatly missed and will be an angel to many. Prayers for comfort to the many friends and families.
Sue Holle
Friend
February 26, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Paige's passing. I worked with him at Gothenburg CO-OP one spring and summer in the 70's. Very good and gentle soul. Prayers to the family and God Bless.
Tim Baxter
February 26, 2021
I am a cousin of Paige and we have never lived close. I have been honored to pray for him during this illness and have grown to love both Paige and Gale, their boys and grandchildren. The Christian witness they have both shared has been amazing. I know for sure that he’s in a much better place and know that one day we will have a glorious family reunion. God’s blessings to you Gale and your family. Love Laura (Lollie) Mitchell Hill.
Laura (Lollie) Hill
Family
February 26, 2021
Sorry to learn of your loss, our Prayers are with you and your loved ones.
Don & Jody Isabell
February 25, 2021
Paige was on of the Nicest guys I have known and will be missed very much. His pain and suffering is over and he´s in a better place. I´m pretty sure after knowing him he got his angle wings immediately! My thoughts are with him and his wife and family.
Kevin Hosselkus
February 25, 2021
We were very saddened to hear that Paige passed away. Rich. Is so. Glad that he was able to visit with Paige this summer.
Rich and Claudette Wielechowski
February 25, 2021
