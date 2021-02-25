Teets family,

I loved how you mentioned in the obituary how Paige has now entered the kingdom of heaven. What a beautiful statement and the perfect way to think about him now.

That man was the sweetest, kindest, WARRIOR I have ever known.

Never have I known a man that was such a fighter against that horrendous disease.

I don't believe that for even a moment he never did not think he was winning.

That's the attitude and armour one must wear, display and believe in 100% to get up every morning and continue the fight.

He has now won that battle.

He has entered his eternal life.

What victory he is enjoying.

I am sad for your family Gale, because you all have to continue your lives without him.



But the peace and comfort he has now is priceless



Go on living. Go on praising God every day for his life and ALL his teachings



You WILL ALL BE TOGETHER AGAIN.



LOVE YOU ALL.



Kami Brandt



Kami Brandt Friend February 27, 2021