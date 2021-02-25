Paige M. Teets Paige M. Teets, 65, of North Platte, peacefully and victoriously entered the kingdom of heaven on Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by his wife and two sons. Paige was born Aug. 10, 1955, to James and Bernice (Jobman) Teets in Gothenburg. On Sept. 2, 1977, he married his soulmate and love of his life, Gale Teets. They were blessed with two sons, Jason Paige Teets and Andrew Charles Teets. It's impossible to describe a beautiful soul as Paige in one paragraph. Paige was a man of integrity and principles. He was a devoted and loving husband, a father who lived by example, a beyond amazing grandfather, a sedulous employee, a friend to all and a man who truly loved Jesus, giving thanks each day for his abundance of blessings. His smile, so infectious ... illuminating the transparency of his kindness. Paige was humble and courageous, never complaining. He was honest, living each day by the phrase "You never have to worry about remembering the truth." His love for his family was evident, as he attempted to shield them from heartache as he took his last earthly breath. Paige was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Teets and Scott Teets; and his father-in-law, Larry Shindle. Paige is survived by his wife, Gale Teets of North Platte; sons, Jason Teets of Fort Worth, Texas, and Andrew (Jennifer) Teets of North Platte; grandchildren, Peytan, Christian, Rian, Nolan, Katie, Easton and Evie; brother, Marc (Mary) Teets of Fort Collins; mother-in-law, Delores Highberger; special cousins, Keith (Gail) Fickenscher and Kristy (Charlie) McCoy; his faithful four legged "kids," Hannah and Baxter; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. Memorials are requested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19 and masks are requested. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.