Pamela Kathleen Griego, 72, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on Aug. 8, 1949, to David and Alice Espinoza of El Paso, Texas. She grew up in Los Angeles, California. She was united in marriage to Nick Griego on Jan. 13, 1968, at All Saints Catholic Church, El Sereno, California. She enjoyed her retirement after co-owning Candy's Cupcakery. Her daily walks, spending time with her husband, family and friends, enjoying her garden, reading and discovering new places in Nebraska gave her happiness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Griego; her brother, Stephen Espinoza; and her parents, David and Alice Espinoza; her grandparents, Jose Martin Espinoza and Guadalupe Martinez, Mariano Baltier Garcia and Maria del Refugio Garcia. She is survived by her sister, Corrine Pichardo; her daughters, Patricia Trujillo, Jeannette Towse and Cassandra Donovan; and her grandchildren, Jessica Rivas, William Trujillo, Nicholas Trujillo, Lori Rivas, Ryan Swift, Patrick Trujillo, Madeleine Trujillo, Bailey Towse and Bradley Towse. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating. Inurnment in the church columbarium will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2022.