Patricia Anne "Patsy" Vigil, 79, of North Platte, passed away at home with her husband by her side on Oct. 21, 2020. Pat was born June 21, 1941, in Shelby, Montana, to Lloyd and Evelyn (Lohr) Hellinger. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1959 then went to beauty school in Denver. Pat continued living in the Denver area where she got married, raised three children and worked as a florist for 30 years. In 1992, Pat met Dave Vigil and they were married on July 9, 1993, in Arvada, Colorado, and made their home in North Platte. They enjoyed traveling and RVing together. Pat liked fine arts, plays, musicals and was an artist. She was good at painting and enjoyed teaching kids how to paint. She was also a member of the Prairie Arts Center. Pat loved her family, especially her grandchildren, near and far. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Hellinger; stepdaughter, Trina (Vigil) Briones; brother-in-law, Doug Bussell; and grandson, Brett Torres. She leaves behind her husband, Dave, of North Platte; children, Rodney (Audrey) Leonard of Perth, Australia, Kathaleen (Brad) Pfenninger and Ronald (Rhonda) Leonard, all of Arvada; stepchildren, Vicki (Dan) Czech of Arvada, David (Pam) Vigil of Lincoln, Brian (Jaci) Vigil of Colorado Springs and Brandi (Chris) Sponie of North Platte; sister, Ruby Bussell of Shelby, Montana; grandchildren, Evan and Megan Leonard, Ashley and Lindsey Pfenninger, Randy (Melissa) Leonard, Robin Leonard, Tylor (Kendra) and Zach Torres, April Vigil, Cooper and Ava Sponie; great-grandchildren, Rudy and TJ Torres; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Lupus Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to the website.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.